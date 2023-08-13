Ryan Callinan facing Teahupo'o survival test against Kelly Slater

Merewether's Ryan Callinan will need to beat five-time winner Kelly Slater at the Tahiti Pro to keep his World Surf League finals and Olympic hopes alive after an opening-round loss.
Callinan (8.66) was last in his contest on Saturday morning (AEST) against Italian Leonardo Fioravanti (16.93) and South African Matthew McGillivray (10.17) to fall into the elimination round.
He got a quick barrel and wrapping carve for a 4.83 early at the infamous Teahupo'o break but Fioravanti had the one round of 16 spot on offer wrapped up with two eight-point rides. Callinan had five incomplete rides before finding another brief barrel late for an 3.83. Two lay days have since been called. Eleven-time world champion Slater, 51, competing as a wildcard after missing the mid-season cut, next awaits Callinan.
Sitting 10th on the standings before the last regular-season Championship Tour event, Callinan was a mathematical chance of grabbing one of two spots remaining in the top-five finals at Lower Trestles. He is also chasing the second Australian men's Olympic position for Paris 2024. Jack Robinson (eighth) and Connor O'Leary (11th) are also in the race to join Ethan Ewing (second) on the team.
Robinson (15.57) kept his finals hopes alive with a dominant opening-round win over countryman Callum Robson (11.70) and O'Leary (11.33), but he will need to make the final to have any chance of sneaking in. However, if Ewing is unable to compete at the end-of-season finals, it would open the door for the sixth-placed finisher. Ewing broke his back in the lead-up to the Tahiti Pro and travelled back to Australia.
In the women's event, Newcastle-based world No.2 Tyler Wright provisionally qualified for the Olympics after booking a quarter-final showdown against Brazil's Tatiana Weston-Webb.
"That's cool. A lot of work has gone into that," Wright said.
The Olympic event will also be held at Teahupo'o, and Wright spoke about the challenge of taming the massive reef break after surviving her elimination second round.
"With Teahupo'o, it's hard and there's so many emotions," she said.
"I had to be honest with myself about how scared I actually am here, and really peel the layers back."
"Today's not massive, but there is still a certain amount of risk."
Stephanie Gilmore's world title defence remained alive following a dramatic opening day, but she still needs a big helping hand from a fellow Australian.
Gilmore entered stop No.10 on the tour ranked seventh, meaning she required a huge result to jump above Lakey Peterson and Caitlin Simmers to make the end-of-season finals.
Her hopes were dealt a massive early blow on Saturday when Simmers won her opening heat to catapult herself into the quarter-finals.
Even if Simmers loses her last-eight showdown against Australia's Molly Picklum, Gilmore will need to win the Tahiti Pro to jump the American in the world rankings. If Simmers progresses to the semi-finals, Gilmore's WSL finals hopes are over.
Gilmore's title defence was on life support on Saturday morning after she finished second in her opening-round heat, forcing her into an elimination battle against Peterson.
With everything on the line, Gilmore could only muster a two-wave tally of 4.60 but it proved to be just enough in the tricky conditions, with Peterson only able to cobble together 3.77.
The result kept Gilmore's finals hopes alive.
"It was really scrappy," Gilmore told the WSL broadcast.
"There was a lot on the line for both of us.
"I wasn't expecting to win that heat, I had such low scores. But a win's a win, and I'll take it."
