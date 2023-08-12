Souths defeat Cessnock in Newcastle RL qualifying semi-final

SOUTHS have booked a Newcastle Rugby League rematch with minor premiers Maitland next weekend after defeating Cessnock 26-20 in Saturday's qualifying semi-final at Townson Oval.
Just a fortnight ago the same clubs crossed paths on Sleapy's Day, Souths and Maitland will now battle it out for a spot in the 2023 decider.
Souths progressed to the major semi-final at Maitland Sportsground on August 19 after posting a six-point victory over the Goannas.
The Lions shot out of the blocks with a try inside the opening minute, fullback Reeve Howard backing up Ryan Glanville's kick-chase effort.
Both sides traded tries throughout the first half - Cessnock's Harvey Neville (11th minute), Souths' Harry Van Dartel (15th minute), Goannas captain-coach Harry Siejka (33rd minute) and Lions replacement Connor Browne (41st minute).
It was 14-8 at the main break.
Souths skipper Glanville stepped up in the second half, slicing through for his own try under the sticks (54th minute) before providing Lewis Hamilton with an assist (61st minute).
This put the Lions ahead 26-8.
Cessnock nabbed late tries via Reed Hugo (78th minute) and Neville's second on the brink of full-time.
The Goannas will now host the winner of Sunday's elimination semi between Wyong and The Entrance at St John Oval.
The minor semi will take place at Cessnock Sportsground on August 20.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
