Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Souths progress to major semi-final after accounting for Cessnock

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
Updated August 12 2023 - 6:43pm, first published 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Souths defeat Cessnock in Newcastle RL qualifying semi-final
Souths defeat Cessnock in Newcastle RL qualifying semi-final

SOUTHS have booked a Newcastle Rugby League rematch with minor premiers Maitland next weekend after defeating Cessnock 26-20 in Saturday's qualifying semi-final at Townson Oval.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.