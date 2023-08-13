"Emily Sheather is a talented outside back. Hannah Stewart was part of it last year. Emma Bradford, Renee Clarke, Lynn Koelman, Annabel Leighton and Kyah Little and are veryu good footballers. Fifteen-year-old Maronay Smuts was one of our best and that was her first game at fullback. She has mucked around playing under-16s at fullback but not at that level. She has a great head on her shoulders. We didn't have our sevens Olivia Creswick (leg) and Jen Maulli who would both be on Surper W radars."

