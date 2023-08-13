HUNTER Wildfires women's coach Matt Ellis hopes to retain the majority of his young squad and believes a number of the rising stars will get opportunities with Super W clubs in the off season.
The Wildfires were knocked out of the Jack Scott Cup on Saturday, going down 27-12 to a Wallaroos-laden Sydney University Gold at St Luke's Oval.
It was the second straight year the Wildfires have finished fourth. Sydney Uni Gold are the defending champions and have now stretched their winning streak to 15 games.
"The girls will have learnt a lot from that," Ellis said. "Sydney Uni had Wallaroos right across the park. We were in the game and the girls' effort was excellent. In the key moments, they just did things a little smarter than us.
"Hopefully the girls are back next season and we can build on that and build on our depth. Most are country girls who have moved to have a go at Jack Scott or they are from Newcastle or the Central Coast."
"A number of our girls will be on the radar of Super W clubs.
"Emily Sheather is a talented outside back. Hannah Stewart was part of it last year. Emma Bradford, Renee Clarke, Lynn Koelman, Annabel Leighton and Kyah Little and are veryu good footballers. Fifteen-year-old Maronay Smuts was one of our best and that was her first game at fullback. She has mucked around playing under-16s at fullback but not at that level. She has a great head on her shoulders. We didn't have our sevens Olivia Creswick (leg) and Jen Maulli who would both be on Surper W radars."
The Wildfires were boosted by the inclusion of Wallaroos halves Layne Morgan and Ashley Marsters
The visitors led 7-0 after Marsters sold a dummy and sliced through.
Sydney Uni hit back to lead 12-7 at the break end then extended the gap to 17-7.
The Wildfires responded with a team try finished off by Smuts to close the margin to 17-12, but that was as close as they got.
"Having Layne Morgan and Ashley Marsters brought plenty of experience," Ellis said.
"The last few weeks we lacked a bit of composure. They bring patience and clarity. We kept things simple."
