DUTCH prop Quermy Warmerdam crashed over on the last play of the game to snatch a 13-man Wanderers an epic 29-28 victory over Newcastle University at No.2 Sportsgroound on Sunday and keep the Two Blues' Hunter Rugby Union premiership hopes alive.
Wanderers' win in the minor semi-final sets up a preliminary final with Maitland after the Blacks lost to Merewether 23-22 in the major semi-final on Saturday.
However, the Two Blues are likely to be without captain Marcus Christensen after the breakaway was sent off in the 51st minute for making contact to the head of University fly-half Dane Sherratt.
Sherratt had been tackled and Christensen came in to the ruck. Play continued and the Students ran 50 metres to cross in the right corner.
However, after consultation with his touch judges, referee Richard Parker did not award the try and came back to halfway where the incident occurred. Christensen was issued a red card and will now face the judiciary on Wednesday night.
The Two Blues led 15-7 at the time of the send-off.
The drama wasn't over yet. With Wanderers up 22-14, centre Harry Sainsbury was given a yellow card for offside, reducing them to 13 men for the final 10 minutes.
Uni made the most of the numerical advantage. Joe Kingham scored beside the post. Dane Sherratt converted and then scored himself to put the Students up 28-22.
Enter Warmerdam. The imposing prop picked the ball up from the back of a ruck and charged six metres to touch down. Teenager winger Archie Waerea landed the pressure conversion.
"I am so happy," said Warmerdam, a Dutch international who joined the Two Blues in June. "It is my first try for Wanderers. I saw the line and just kept going. Adrenalin got me there."
Waerea's conversion was relatively simple but given the situation it was a pressure cooker.
"You just focus on the kick," Waerea said. "You look at the posts and go through your process. As soon as I hit it, I know it was going over."
On Saturday, Merewether recovered from a mistake-ridden first half to storm home.
The defending premiers entered the grand-final qualifying have lost six of their past seven games.
And the Greens appeared headed for another defeat, trailing the Blacks 16-3 after 28 minutes.
However, Will Frost swooped on a pushed pass from Maitland centre Mick Taylor and raced 40 metres.
Sam Bright, who was a late inclusion alongside Bill Coffey and Lachy Miller, converted from the sideline for 16-10.
Maitland fly-half Hare Meihana added his fourth penalty to extend the gap out to nine.
"Our discipline was terrible in the first half," Merewether coach Tony Munro said. "We told them to cut the penalties out and believe in themselves."
Bright added a penalty in the 43rd minute and when prop Nick Sykiotis burst into a hole and set up Rhys Bray after another dropped ball by Maitland, the Greens were in front.
Meihana kicked another three points to put the Blacks ahead 22-20, but was then sent to the sinbin.
Bright converted that chance to seal a 23-22 triumph.
"We were never out of the game," Munro said. "The quality of this bunch of blokes. They have been there before. The guys that went out today. There were 12 who won a grand final last year. That showed."
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
