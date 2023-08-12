Jonathan Ferret, 43, was last seen on Lakedge Avenue, Berkeley Vale at about 3.50pm on Monday, August 7.
Police are appealing for public assistance into his whereabouts.
The Central Coast resident is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 165cm tall, of medium build and bald with a blue beard.
When he was unable to be contacted or located, officers from Tuggerah Lakes Police District were notified and commenced inquiries into his whereabouts.
Police are appealing for public assistance to help locate Jonathan and hold concerns about his welfare along with his family, who say his disappearance is out of character.
He was last seen wearing a black jumper, black pants, black boots, glasses and carrying a backpack.
Jonathan is believed to be driving a silver 2005 Kia CT Series Van with the NSW registration JCF079.
He is known to frequent the Wyoming, Tuggerah, Wyong, Berkley Vale, Narrara, Gosford and Birmingham Gardens areas.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Tuggerah Lakes police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
I'm a journalist at the Newcastle Herald.
