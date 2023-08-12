Newcastle Herald
Police appeal to help locate Jonathan Ferret, missing from Central Coast

Updated August 13 2023 - 10:54am, first published 9:48am
Jonathan Ferret, 43, was last seen on Lakedge Avenue, Berkeley Vale at about 3.50pm on Monday, August 7. Pictures NSW Police Force Facebook page
Jonathan Ferret, 43, was last seen on Lakedge Avenue, Berkeley Vale at about 3.50pm on Monday, August 7.

