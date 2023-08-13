"Jack Welsh played 80 minutes. Frank [Paul Nu'uasala] said to me 'I'll just play' and went the first 50 or 55 minutes straight. Brendon Simpson would have played massive minutes as well. Our middles did a great job for us. Croker moved to the centres. Jhett Butler had to play on the wing. Ryan [Glanville] played more like a forward the last little bit," Ryan said.