SOUTHS coach Andrew Ryan was dealing with "so many moving parts".
Two players lost to concussion, another with illness the morning of the game, middles taking on extra minutes, others out of position and a back-up goal kicker.
Ryan's takeout for the Lions, who are now one win away from a Newcastle Rugby League grand final after holding off Cessnock 26-20 in Saturday's qualifying semi at Townson Oval, was an ability to handle "adversity".
"It's not what you're hoping for in a semi-final I guess," Ryan told the Newcastle Herald.
"There were so many moving parts and players out of position, but it means we can handle a lot of adversity."
Souths outside backs Jarrod Flanagan and Marshall Sing will now need to pass concussion tests this week, determining whether or not they line up against the Pickers at Maitland Sportsground in Saturday's major semi.
Flanagan went off inside the opening five minutes while Sing was ruled out prior to kick-off, copping a nasty head knock in the first 60 seconds of reserve grade.
Ryan has since been in contact with both players and said on Sunday they were "feeling quite good".
Lions interchange forward Carlin Pettet is expected to recover but withdrew because of a virus, and compounded by Sing's incident, Campbell Scott and Steve Leask were asked to help fill the voids.
In-form hooker Mitch Black (back) got through a full game but Harry Croker added the extras.
Ryan praised the way all of his players adapted.
"Jack Welsh played 80 minutes. Frank [Paul Nu'uasala] said to me 'I'll just play' and went the first 50 or 55 minutes straight. Brendon Simpson would have played massive minutes as well. Our middles did a great job for us. Croker moved to the centres. Jhett Butler had to play on the wing. Ryan [Glanville] played more like a forward the last little bit," Ryan said.
Ryan says the challenge now for Souths, who have won 12 of their last 13 appearances, will be "getting our bodies right and start preparing for our biggest game of the year so far".
"Obviously a grand final is the end goal, but we've just got to prepare how we have all year and try to play our best footy," he added.
Souths skipper Glanville was key, scoring one try himself and having a direct hand in at least two others.
"He was outstanding and he's been terrific for us all year," Ryan said.
The Lions went ahead in the opening minute before trading tries with Cessnock during the first half. It was 14-8 at the main break. Souths extended their advantage to 18 points midway through the second stanza before the Goannas rallied late.
Cessnock captain-coach Harry Siejka gave "full credit" to the hosts but lamented a few missed chances.
"Those kind of games you've got to take your opportunities. They did, we didn't and that was the difference at the end of the day," Siejka said.
Cessnock how host The Entrance in the minor semi.
The Entrance, having backflipped on a 2024 coaching appointment last week, rallied from 16 points down to edge out traditional rivals Wyong in Sunday's elimination semi at St John Oval.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
