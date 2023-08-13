SOUTHS goal shooter Imogen McCulloch will be racing the clock to prove her fitness this week, make a comeback in Saturday's last round and qualify for Newcastle netball's championship final series.
McCulloch has been sidelined with a knee injury for the bulk of this campaign but hopes to secure a clearance and take the court for an all-important third appearance, granting her entry into the play-offs.
Souths coach Tracey van Dal says McCulloch would likely start on the bench and describes her return as a "nice bonus".
The Lions are now eyeing off a third straight minor premiership after drawing level with University (36 points) on the ladder by defeating them 52-46 at National Park on Saturday.
Wests (34) stayed in touch with the top two via a 53-31 result against Junction Stella (24), who can no longer make the top four following a 57-30 win for Nova (30) over Kotara South (18).
Also in round 13, BNC (22) rallied from seven down in the first quarter to beat Waratah (16) 42-33.
Van Dal said Souths produced a "great, whole-team performance to get over the line" against Uni in the top-of-the-table clash.
"I finally feel like it's starting to click now, coming together, working as a team, applying full-court pressure and getting the turnovers from it," she said.
"When we are getting those turnovers we're learning to be a lot more patient now, which is something we've also been working on."
Souths now sit above University on the competition table based on percentages.
"As long as we're inside the top two we're happy," van Dal said.
"Because of the personnel we lost this year our goal was just to make finals, so I'm really pleased with what we've been able to do so far."
McCulloch played the first two rounds before heading to the casualty ward and has "worked hard" to even consider donning the uniform again in 2023.
"Initially she thought netball was done for the season," van Dal said.
"She's started training again and just needs a clearance from the physio this week. It'll be a nice bonus having her back, especially at this time of year."
IN THE NEWS
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.