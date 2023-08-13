NEWCASTLE Rugby League duo Lachlan Walmsley and Jake Maizen have teamed up in England to claim silverware together at Wembley Stadium.
A wing-centre combination for second-tier club Halifax Panthers, they combined to help hold off Batley Bulldogs 12-10 in the 1895 Cup final overnight.
Halifax led 12-0 with 15 minutes remaining before Batley rallied with two late tries, only for Luke Hooley's sideline conversion attempt to be waved away after full-time.
Panthers playmaker Louis Jouffret kicked four goals, including three penalties, after Brandon Moore crashed over early in proceedings.
It was the first time Halifax have won at Wembley since a Challenge Cup title in 1987.
The 1895 Cup is an offshoot of the main Challenge Cup knockout, involving non-English Super League sides.
Walmsley (Souths) and Maizen (Central) represented Scotland and Italy respectively at last year's World Cup.
IN THE NEWS
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.