Knights end Titans' winning run in spirited NRLW contest

It was their toughest test yet but Newcastle have ended Gold Coast's NRLW winning streak, claiming a 22-10 victory at McDonald Jones Stadium on Sunday.
In an entertaining and at times tense contest, the Knights had to earn every inch against the league's front-runners, who entered the game undefeated in three games.
The Knights, placed fourth prior to the match, produced some of their best football in front of a healthy crowd but also had some moments they'd likely want to take back.
Centre Shanice Parker got sin-binned in the second half and both her and skipper Hannah Southwell were put on report for separate incidents.
The Knights led 16-4 at half-time after scoring three tries in the opening 35 minutes and scored again late to secure their third win in four games.
It moved them level on points with competition leaders Sydney Roosters ahead of a clash with Brisbane next Sunday.
Gold Coast started with plenty of intent and put the home side under pressure early on, but some desperate defence on their own try-line helped Newcastle keep the visitors at bay.
The Knights then tested the Titans at the other end with Jesse Southwell placing two pinpoint kicks into the in-goal area to earn consecutive repeat sets.
The possession turned into points when centre Abigail Roache sliced through a gap on the left edge in the 15th minute.
Four minutes later, and after another goal-line drop out, hooker Olivia Higgins crashed over between the goal-posts to help the Knights take a 10-0 lead
The Titans hit straight back through winger Emily Bass, who raced in for a four-pointer on the right flank in the 21st minute.
Roache took an intercept and ran 75 metres to score her second on the stroke of half-time.
Shortly after the break, Jesse Southwell gave the Titans an easy out from their own end when she was penalised for pushing a marker over while playing the ball.
In the ensuing set Parker got sent to the bin for a high tackle and the Titans scored almost immediately afterwards through Seinna Lofipo. The 18-year-old halfback barged over from close range.
Fullback Tamika Upton darted in from some broken play to help extend Newcastle's lead nine minutes out from full-time.
She was involved in a heavy collision in the next set that forced Gold Coast centre Jaime Chapman off for a head-injury assessment.
At one stage left with only one player on the bench due to repeat HIAs, the Titans struggled to make any inroads late in the game.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.