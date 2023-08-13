Newcastle Herald
Knights end Titans' winning run in spirited NRLW contest

MM
By Max McKinney
Updated August 13 2023 - 3:47pm, first published 3:30pm
Knights forward Rima Butler tackles Evania Pelite of the Gold Coast Titans on Sunday. Picture Getty Images
It was their toughest test yet but Newcastle have ended Gold Coast's NRLW winning streak, claiming a 22-10 victory at McDonald Jones Stadium on Sunday.

