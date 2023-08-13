Killarney Vale claim Women's Black Diamond Cup minor premiership

KILLARNEY Vale look set to finish the regular season undefeated after beating Newcastle City on Saturday to claim their first Women's Black Diamond Cup minor premiership since 2019.
In another replay of the 2022 grand final at Adelaide Street Oval, Killarney Vale 7.3 (45) proved too strong for a depleted City 2.4 (16), claiming their 14th win this season and third over the defending premiers.
City had led 10-7 at the first break but the home side kicked four goals after half-time which the visitors didn't have an answer for.
Killarney Vale's Brooke Turner kicked a game-high three goals. Mia Wilson got two, Jazmyn Bender and Sarah Woolford one each.
The penultimate-round victory sealed the minor premiership for the Central Coast side and leaves them just one win away from an undefeated regular season.
They take on cellar-dwellers Warners Bay at home in the last round.
City, whose only losses have been to Killarney Vale, are assured of finishing second. They'll host the minor premiers in the major semi-final at No.1 Sportsground on September 2.
In the other women's game, Singleton 6.7 (43) beat Warners Bay 0.3 (3).
The men's minor premiers won't officially be crowned until the last round after Terrigal Avoca 13.14 (92) beat Maitland 4.3 (27) to move level on points with Cardiff.
Terrigal cruised past Maitland at Max McMahon Oval to notch their seventh straight victory. Jake Hansen slotted five goals for the visitors with support from Luke Berry who kicked three.
Holding a strong for-and-against record (246%) than Cardiff (197%), it will take a stunning upset for Terrigal not to finish first. They take on last-placed Nelson Bay next week. Cardiff, who had a bye at the weekend, host The Entrance-Bateau Bay.
In other matches, Newcastle City 20.22 (142) belted Nelson Bay 4.2 (26) and Killarney Vale (151) rolled The Entrance (35).
