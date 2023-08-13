Kris Lees looks to continue winning with Athena Nyx at home track

Premier Newcastle trainer Kris Lees believes Athena Nyx is well placed on the Beaumont track at home on Monday as the stable look to build on their weekend success.
Lees won with his only runner at Rosehill on Saturday when $7 chance Powerful Peg overcame a slow start to take out the fillies and mares benchmark 78 handicap (1400m).
Stepping up from a midweek city win over the same trip, the four-year-old Rubick mare was last out of the gates but produced a sustained run from the bend to wear down favourite Call Di inside the last 100 metres and prevail by two thirds of a length.
Lees and jockey Josh Parr had hoped to have Powerful Peg up on speed from the gate three start, but she showed her versatility to come from well back in the breakthrough Saturday city win.
Lees believed Powerful Peg could get to black-type level but he was looking to first maximise her earning potential through the grades in town. She now has six wins and four placings in 12 starts for a return of $263,655.
"She'll probably run again in a couple of weeks, she's going really well," Lees said on Sunday. "She missed the start and had a bit of work to do, so it was a good effort."
Lees also had a victory with his only runner at Toowoomba on Saturday, Mina's Legacy.
He has two runners at the country-level meeting at home on Monday and Athena Nyx, a four-year-old Star Turn mare, looks the best chance.
She races in the fourth, a benchmark 58 handicap for fillies and mares over 1150m, after a first-up fifth on the course proper on July 25 at Newcastle over 1200m.
She stole a gap in that race but was run down late, finishing one and three-quarter lengths from winner Movin' Denman.
The two-kilogram claim of apprentice Ben Osmond ensures she carries the same weight, 60kg, back against her own sex on Monday and Lees expected another strong run.
"She's suited on the Beaumont," he said. "She led everywhere bar the last 50 metres the other day on a big track. Back 50 metres in trip probably suits and she gets in nicely with Ben's claim."
Osmond also rides Barclaps for his boss in the seventh and last race on the card, an 1150m benchmark 58 handicap for colts, geldings and entires.
Barclaps, a Foxwedge four-year-old gelding, won on debut at Coffs Harbour on June 16 over 1000m but then faded to finish last at Tuncurry over 1200m in a class one last start on July 1.
He was made to work hard early from a wide gate to sit outside the leader at Tuncurry but has barrier one on Monday.
"The maiden he won might not have had a great deal of depth, then he had to do a bit of work the other day," Lees said. "He will still need to improve a little bit, but he's capable of that."
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
