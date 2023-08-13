From the dark days of just one changeroom, limited spectator shelter and a tiny canteen, new facilities are a welcome sight for Kotara South Football Club.
The $1.2 million upgrade funded through City of Newcastle, the NSW government and the football club, has provided Lugar Park with more inclusive access.
The existing amenities building was extended to create a welcoming and accessible space for male and female players and officials, with the addition of a second unisex changeroom, accessible amenities and a unisex referees' room.
"This has provided us with an opportunity now to expand," Kotara South Football Club president Bryn Hoskins said.
He said off the back of the Matildas' success in the World Cup finals, he was anticipating club numbers to grow.
"We use this ground as a base for women in football. So the primary focus of the redevelopment of the amenities here was to provide a quality environment for the ever expanding and expected expansion of female participation in football in our area," he said.
Newcastle lord mayor Nuatali Nelmes said the project has provided a fit-for-purpose football facility that supports the growing female participation and the needs of all community members.
"City of Newcastle is committed to investing in inclusive facilities to ensure players and referees have access to environments that enable, facilitate and retain participation by females, both at a grassroots and senior level," she said.
"With the FIFA Women's World Cup being hosted on home soil, participation by women and girls will only continue to grow, which is why it is vital we deliver projects such as Lugar Park, which provide enjoyable spaces that allow women and girls to feel connected and welcome in their chosen sport."
I'm a journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
