Kotara South Football Club welcomes million-dollar Lugar Park revamp

Alanna Tomazin
By Alanna Tomazin
Updated August 13 2023 - 3:03pm, first published 1:30pm
Lord mayor Nuatali Nelmes, Member for Charlestown and Minister for Women Jodie Harrison MP, Kotara South Football Club president Bryn Hoskins, Cr Carol Duncan, Cr Peta Winney-Baartz and the Kotara South Football Club under-13s team celebrate the official opening of the upgraded facilities at Lugar Park, Kotara. Picture supplied
From the dark days of just one changeroom, limited spectator shelter and a tiny canteen, new facilities are a welcome sight for Kotara South Football Club.

Journalist

I'm a journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

