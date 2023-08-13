Newcastle Herald
Man, 23, charged with arson after firefighters, police called to two Singleton grassfires

Updated August 13 2023 - 1:11pm, first published 1:10pm
Police made the arrest amid an investigation into two fires in the Singleton area. File picture
A MAN is facing arson charges after emergency services were called to two grassfires in a Hunter community just 24 hours apart.

