A MAN is facing arson charges after emergency services were called to two grassfires in a Hunter community just 24 hours apart.
The 23-year-old man was arrested after a swift investigation and will front Singleton Local Court next month.
Police said emergency services were called to Rose Point Park in Singleton, where a children's playground and the local AFL fields are located, about 2pm on Friday after reports a fire had broken out.
About 2pm on Saturday, firefighters rushed to respond to a blaze on Sewerage Works Lane at Glenridding.
Fire and Rescue NSW crews and the Rural Fire Service worked together to douse the flames at both locations.
Hunter Valley police established crime scenes and combed the two areas for clues.
Police homed in on the man at a Hunterview home about 3.30pm on Saturday, and allege he was involved in sparking the fires.
He was taken to Singleton Police Station and charged with two counts of causing fire and being reckless as to its spread.
He was granted conditional bail, and has not been required to enter pleas to the charges.
