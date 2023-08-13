After a six-month stint cycling around Australia, all to raise both money and awareness of mental health and the Black Dog Institute, Bob Sheridan rolled into Nobbys Beach carpark on Sunday.
"I can't believe that I'm home," the emotional 68-year-old said.
Mr Sheridan clocked 12,000 kilometres on his "bike odyssey" from Townsville to Newcastle, via Perth and says he learned a lot about himself.
"I rode myself into fitness pretty quickly but the mental challenge of getting up when I was sore and tired, especially through the winter months when it was minus three, windy and foggy. I just had to push on and I really learned a lot about my resilience and determination," he said.
"I was naive but I was fiercely determined."
He said sparking conversations with people across Australia is what kept him motivated.
"Everywhere I went I was wearing a Black Dog shirt and I'd pull up to road houses and people would ask what I was doing. When I told them they would share their story about mental health with me," he said.
"Me riding around Australia is only a small thing but it started a conversation with a lot of people and I could use their inspiration to continue to ride around when I was really tired and wanted to throw the bike under the bus.
"I've learned a lot about humanity and people in Australia in the last 18 weeks."
Mr Sheridan said wanted to thank those who supported him, donated and accompanied him along the way.
"At the end of the day the goodness of people and my desire to do it came together and after 18 weeks I'm home," he said.
I'm a journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
