NEWCASTLE'S Ky Willott has produced a big play under pressure, opening the scoring in spectacular fashion as the Kookaburras booked a ticket to the Paris Olympics.
Diving full stretch towards the near post and despite being on an awkward angle, Willott managed to get a deft touch on a Blake Govers' cross to put Australia ahead inside the first five minutes of Sunday's deciding third Test against hosts New Zealand.
With the men's Oceania Cup series locked at 1-all, Willott provided an ideal start for the Kookaburras who eventually recorded a 3-1 victory and qualified for next year's Games.
"It was a competitive finish, such a tight series, such a well-fought series. Full credit to the Kiwis ... stoked to secure our ticket to Paris," Kookaburras captain Aran Zalewski told broadcaster Seven Plus after full-time.
The Kiwis levelled overall with a 4-2 result on Saturday. Australia won 3-1 on Thursday with Willott and fellow Norths product Matt Dawson combining for a late assist.
The Hockeyroos, including Souths striker Mariah Williams, have also taken a direct path to the Paris Olympics by claiming the women's Oceania Cup series over the Black Sticks. Australia won 3-2 on Sunday, had a 1-all draw on Saturday and beat New Zealand 3-0 in Thursday's first Test.
Meanwhile, Regals beat Norah Head 5-0 and Tigers went down 1-0 to Gosford in Newcastle women's premier league on Saturday.
In the men's draw the top four is now locked in with two rounds left after contrasting results for fifth-placed Souths (3-2 loss to Gosford) and Wests (4-2 win against Tigers) on Sunday. Minor premiers Norths triumphed 4-0 over Maitland, who slip to fourth.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
