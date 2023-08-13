Newcastle Herald
Newcastle's Ky Willott provides magic moment for Kookaburras

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
Updated August 13 2023 - 6:39pm, first published 5:20pm
Ky Willott playing for Norths in Newcastle earlier this year. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
NEWCASTLE'S Ky Willott has produced a big play under pressure, opening the scoring in spectacular fashion as the Kookaburras booked a ticket to the Paris Olympics.

Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

