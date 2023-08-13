A woman aged in her 90s has crashed into several market stalls at Adamstown with her car while reversing.
Just before 10am on Sunday, August 13 emergency services including police, firefighters and NSW Ambulance paramedics were called to Adamstown Markets at Narara Road.
Officers from Newcastle Police District attended and were told the driver, a stall owner aged in her 90s, hit the stalls with her car while reversing.
No one was struck by the vehicle, police said, however, two women suffered minor injuries when they jumped out of the way and fell to the ground.
A NSW Ambulance spokesperson told the Newcastle Herald three people had been taken to John Hunter Hospital and one was taken to Lake Macquarie Private Hospital.
The women were taken to hospital for treatment to abrasions while another woman was taken to hospital with shock, and the driver was taken to undergo tests.
Inquiries into the incident continue.
Passerby shared their concerns on a social media group where one person wrote "it was a very scary moment for everyone, but everyone was so helpful. Awesome group of stall holders."
