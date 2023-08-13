Newcastle Herald
Woman in 90s crashes into stalls while reversing car at Adamstown markets

Alanna Tomazin
By Alanna Tomazin
Updated August 13 2023 - 2:04pm, first published 1:34pm
A woman aged in her 90s has crashed into several market stalls at Adamstown with her car while reversing.
