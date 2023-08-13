Aaron Goadsby chasing Victorian success with Ignite The Fire

Singleton trainer Aaron Goadsby will chase more Victorian prizemoney with Ignite The Fire after she secured $28,000 for second in a 2YO fillies final at Bendigo.
Ignite The Fire and stablemate Sweet Valeria earned spots in Friday night's $175,000 decider with a win and third respectively in heats at the track.
Rickie Alchin-trained star Lux Aeterna was a class above in the final, winning by 26 metres, but Ignite The Fire was the best of the rest. Sweet Valeria was fifth.
Goadsby, who also had runners at Albion Park, Newcastle and Menangle on the weekend, was pleased with the effort of Ignite The Fire, which was 16m ahead of third. He said Ignite The Fire, Sweet Valeria and Luvareschs would stay down south for the VicBred series.
At Newcastle on Friday night, Winamotza (Steve Kilroy), Uncle Gregory (Chris Sutherland) and Redfox Raider (Tom Ison) qualified for the Hawkesbury to Hunter final with heat wins.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
