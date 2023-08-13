Newcastle Herald
Aaron Goadsby chasing Victorian success with Ignite The Fire

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
Updated August 13 2023 - 7:25pm, first published 1:59pm
Aaron Goadsby. Picture Racing at Club Menangle Trackside
Aaron Goadsby. Picture Racing at Club Menangle Trackside

Singleton trainer Aaron Goadsby will chase more Victorian prizemoney with Ignite The Fire after she secured $28,000 for second in a 2YO fillies final at Bendigo.

