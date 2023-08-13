Maitland greyhounds: Joe McFadyen with high hopes for Nangar Jim

Dungog trainer Joe McFadyen sees a big future ahead for recent addition Nangar Jim, which shoots for three wins in a row at Maitland on Monday night.
Nangar Jim will race in heat three of a 1-5 wins 400-metre series after scoring at the track and distance in his two starts for McFadyen.
The dog, which came to McFadyen from Dennis Barnes, has won from boxes one and six at Maitland and has four on Monday night.
"He's been super impressive in his two runs for us and he's got the makings of a very nice dog," McFadyen said.
"He's come out beautiful in his couple of starts for us and he's got a big future.
"He's only young but he's trending towards being a group quality dog. We'll let him tell us where he wants to go with his performances.
"Hopefully there's an age-restricted group race somewhere, and he might even make a Maitland Cup dog in December."
Maitland's program has 11 races with the first at 6.15pm.
Meanwhile, Greta trainer Michelle Lill came away with a double at Richmond on Saturday with Colonial Custard and Canya Ragnar.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.