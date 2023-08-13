Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Racing

Maitland greyhounds: Joe McFadyen with high hopes for Nangar Jim

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
Updated August 13 2023 - 7:30pm, first published 2:16pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Maitland greyhounds: Joe McFadyen with high hopes for Nangar Jim
Maitland greyhounds: Joe McFadyen with high hopes for Nangar Jim

Dungog trainer Joe McFadyen sees a big future ahead for recent addition Nangar Jim, which shoots for three wins in a row at Maitland on Monday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from Racing
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.