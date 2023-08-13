A DAY of culture, colour and connection was celebrated on Sunday as the Hunter marked Indian Independence Day.
Ajay Rana has lived in Newcastle for 25 years, and for every one of those he and his family have gathered with other members of the Indian community to celebrate on August 15.
"It's a very important day in the Indian calendar," he told the Newcastle Herald.
"We look forward to staying connected with our roots and introducing our kids to our culture, and what a rich heritage we have."
The event commemorates the day India gained its independence from Britain in 1947.
Mr Rana said about 400 people attended the 2023 event at the University of Newcastle's great hall.
"It's a huge celebration," he said.
Mr Rana said some members of the Hunter's Indian community wore traditional clothes, and high quality performances were put on for a day full of "culture, colour, music and dance".
He said involving children in the celebration was an important part of connecting them with their heritage.
His daughter was born and raised in Newcastle and now works locally as a dentist, but took part in the annual production when she was little, including playing the violin.
This year, she was the master of ceremonies.
"She is proud of her Indian heritage and also her Australian heritage," Mr Rana said.
"This gives us a platform to come together to showcase our culture and stay connected to our roots.
"We keep our kids connected to our roots."
The event is put on each year by the Indian Association of Newcastle.
Mr Rana said he believed there were more than 5000 people of Indian heritage living in the Hunter, and said at the university on Sunday he was happy to see a welcome sign which had a Hindi translation on it.
He said it showed the multiculturalism the area has embraced, and thanked the wider community.
"Newcastle has given us so, so much ... we came here in 1998 and never left," he said.
"The people are so nice and welcoming and so friendly ... they have taught us the true meaning of mateship.
"It's the best place in the world, on the planet, I wouldn't go anywhere else."
