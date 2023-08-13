Entrance edge out rivals Wyong in Newcastle RL finals thriller

The Entrance have overcome a tumultuous off-field period and rallied from 16 points down to edge out traditional rivals Wyong in a Newcastle Rugby League finals thriller.
Having backflipped on a 2024 coaching decision last week, the Tigers' players responded with a spirited second-half comeback and late field goal to defeat the Roos 17-16 in Sunday's elimination semi at St John Oval.
The Entrance now visit Cessnock, who lost to Souths on Saturday, for a minor semi next weekend (August 20) while Wyong's season has finished.
Winger Levi Kasun and second-rower Ky Hopwood helped put Wyong ahead 10-0 at the main break, scoring at either end of the half.
Roos prop Jake Lewis helped extend that advantage to 16 shortly after the change of ends.
The Entrance responded with three tries in the space of 12 minutes midway through the second stanza - Myles Lee-Taueli, Harley Ridge and Toby Key.
Tigers fullback Harrison Mulligan broke the deadlock with a field goal late in proceedings.
Wyong were desperate to regain the lead - regaining possession off the restart, a disallowed try in the corner and a field-goal attempt waved away - but fell narrowly short.
Jamy Forbes was reinstated as Entrance coach following a club meeting on Wednesday night.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
