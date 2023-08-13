Newcastle Herald
Entrance edge out rivals Wyong in Newcastle RL finals thriller

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
Updated August 13 2023 - 6:40pm, first published 4:00pm
The Entrance have overcome a tumultuous off-field period and rallied from 16 points down to edge out traditional rivals Wyong in a Newcastle Rugby League finals thriller.

