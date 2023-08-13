Newcastle Herald
Injury to Jackson Hastings takes gloss off Knights' sixth straight win

By Robert Dillon
Updated August 13 2023 - 6:03pm, first published 6:02pm
Knights halfback Jackson Hastings limps off on Sunday. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
THE Newcastle Knights racked up their sixth successive win on Sunday but may have paid a high price after losing influential playmaker Jackson Hastings to an ankle injury.

