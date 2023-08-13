RENOVATORS with an eye on Mayfield turned out in force at auctions on the weekend, with two homes in the area drawing strong interest from buyers.
There were 19 auctions scheduled across the region during the week ending August 13, according to CoreLogic's preliminary auction results.
Newcastle and Lake Macquarie recorded an auction clearance rate of 84.6 per cent which was just under previous week's figure of 89.5 per cent.
In Mayfield East, a 1920s-era two-bedroom home on 272 square metres at 30 Greaves Street listed with Shore Property sold for $733,000 at auction.
The house required a complete renovation and drew five registered parties, including investors and first-home buyers.
Selling agent Ryan Gifford from Shore Property said the buyer intended to flip the property and resell it.
"We had a lot of interest in the property with around 60 enquiries and we had two or three offers prior to the auction," Mr Gifford said.
"I knew we were going to get a good result at auction and it was above expectations."
Buyer numbers were strong at the auction of a three-bedroom home in original condition at 11 Texas Street, Mayfield which was also in need of major work after being held by the same family since around 1950.
Six parties registered, however, the bidding came down to three buyers who started at the auction at $550,000.
The property went on to sell for $675,000, which was $25,000 above the guide.
"I was confident at around that $650,000 mark because of the interest we had," listing agent Tom Lemke from Wilton Lemke Stewart said.
"We had 80 enquiries throughout the campaign and 36 groups through the open house inspections, so it was great to get that little bit extra at $675,000."
Built in the early 1900s, the home had been uninhabited for the past five years and required extensive work, Mr Lemke said.
"It's the most original house I've ever sold," he said.
"A lot of people love the idea of renovating but when they actually get there and see how much it's going to take, they get pretty scared off.
"The buyers have renovated before so they were looking for their next project."
In Carrington, a two-bedroom unit in the converted Everyone's Theatre building at 10/92a Young Street, Carrington drew three registered bidders.
Two of the parties were active in the bidding which started at $780,000 and went on to sell under the hammer for $902,000.
Shiles+Co Property listing agent Michael Edwards said the buyer was a downsizer from Lake Macquarie.
"They had sold their property approximately nine months ago and had been searching for something close to the harbour with some character to it," he said.
"The village feel of Carrington was also a huge attraction."
Mr Edwards said it was the highest price paid for a property in the circa 1927 building and set a record for a two-bedroom unit in Carrington.
In Wallsend, Spillane Property's renovated three-bedroom cottage at 5a Walford Street attracted interest from first-home buyers.
Listed with a guide of $695,000 to $750,000, the auction drew five registered bidders, including four from the Newcastle area, however, a buyer from Sydney placed the winning bid of $820,000.
Spillane's second auction of the weekend was a three-bedroom home at 18 Villa Road, Waratah West.
"We initially had three registered bidders but that went down to two and one didn't show on the day so we went to auction with the one party there," Spillane Property's Patrick Skinner said.
Bidding opened at $730,000 and the renovated property went on to sell for $770,000.
In Lambton, the auction of a two-bedroom villa positioned directly opposite Lambton Park at 9 Howe Street drew six registered bidders.
The sale price was undisclosed, however, Crawford Real Estate listing agent Phil Swan said the result far exceeded his expectations.
Starting with an opening bid of $730,000, the property was sold under the hammer after 20 bids.
"Low maintenance single-level living is in huge demand in Lambton," Mr Swan said.
"The demand for this type of property was there and it just came down to the day, who wanted it and they decided where they wanted to take it to."
In Lake Macquarie, a renovated 100-year-old home with four bedrooms, three bathrooms and period features attracted interest from four registered parties.
Listed with a guide of $895,000 with Ray White East Lake Macquarie, the auction of 32 Church Street, Belmont kicked off with an opening bid of $850,000.
Two parties actively took part in the bidding before it sold for $960,000.
Jade joined The Newcastle Herald as a reporter in 2001 and spent 15 years covering entertainment. In 2022, she joined ACM's national property team. Jade covers everything in the world of property across Newcastle, Lake Macquarie and the Hunter region including record-breaking sales, real estate trends and new developments. Got a news tip? Get in touch:at jade.lazarevic@austcommunitymedia.com.au
