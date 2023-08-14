Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Golf: Squires in the zone on way to Australian All-Schools double

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
August 14 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Squires was named in the Australian All Schools merit team after winning the stroke championships and helping steer NSW to the teams title on the Gold Coast. Picture Supplied
Amy Squires was named in the Australian All Schools merit team after winning the stroke championships and helping steer NSW to the teams title on the Gold Coast. Picture Supplied

AMY Squires had never set foot on Palmer Gold Coast golf course before and didn't know anything about the resort layout.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.