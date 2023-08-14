AMY Squires had never set foot on Palmer Gold Coast golf course before and didn't know anything about the resort layout.
But from the moment the Nelson Bay teenager stood over the ball on the first tee, Squires was "in the zone".
Five days later the Tomaree High year-11 student had collected the Australian All-Schools stroke championship, helped NSW to the teams title and was named in the Australian merit team.
"I was really confident with my game heading into the tournament," the 16-year-old said. "I hadn't seen the course before but you get in the zone.
"I have been working a lot on my putting and it paid off. The past few weeks, my focus has been on practising and I haven't played many rounds.
"I have always hit it pretty long. Because I have been working on my putting and short game so much, I was really confident around the greens."
Squires fired rounds of 68,72 to win the stroke championships by two strokes from Queenslander Shyla Singh (71,71). Ella Scaysbrook, who attends Macquarie College and is a member at Newcastle, was third after rounds of 71,73.
"It is my biggest win for sure," Squires said. "I have been working a lot with my coach Mark Ingrey on my mental game. Talking about things. Not getting so upset about the bad shots. I'm enjoying my golf a lot more."
The three Hunter players then team up to lead NSW to the teams matchplay title.
Both the boys and girls were undefeated, recording three wins and a tie each.
"I have grown up playing with Ella and Jake," Squires said. "It was great to play in a NSW team with them. It gives you more motivation."
Squires, Scaysbrook and Riley were among five NSW named in the merit team.
It was triumphant end to the school careers of Scaysbrook and Riley, who also teamed up for NSW to win the interstate junior series earlier in the year.
Next for Squires is the Jack Newton International at Cypress Lakes from September 26-29.
"I have been top 10 in my age group before but have never won," she said. "This year I am more confident and ready to go."
Jake Riley (Toronto) carded rounds of 71,77 to finish fifth in the boys ** Toronto's Dave Alexander will take renewed confidence into the WE Alexander Open at Waratah this weekend after wining the Regional Championships.
Alexander shot rounds of 70,73 at Muswellbrook to finish one under, a stroke clear of local Brady Benkovic (71,73). Charlestown's Jye Pickin (77,68) was third.
Newcastle District, which was made up of five masters (over 50s), 11 opens and 5 juniors (under-18), was a comfortable winner of the teams title. Newcastle finished with a total of 2634, 29 clear of Central Coast (2663), followed by Hunter River (2683) and Lower North Coast (2719).
Toronto's Jayden Butler shot 75,78 to win the junior title. Central Coast's James Swanson (77,70) took out the masters.
The majority of Newcastle's leading players, including two-time winner Luke Ferrier, will tee up in the 36-hole WE Alexander.
Defending champion Jake Riley has another commitment and is not playing.
** Meanwhile, Australian golf star Cameron Smith has enjoyed another monster multi-million-dollar pay day with a runaway seven-shot victory at LIV Golf Bedminster in New Jersey.
The 2022 British Open champion and former world No.2 carded a final-round three-under-par 68 to blitz the field at Trump National Golf Club and claim his second victory in as many months.
Smith finished at 12 under, with Indian Anirban Lahiri a distant runner-up after closing with a 70.
With no rankings points available for LIV golfers, Smith has dropped to No.8 in the world but he is clearly much better than that.
The 29-year-old's latest triumph was his seventh win in the past 19 months and third on the Saudi-backed tour following success at LIV Golf International Chicago in September and LIV Golf London last month.
Adding further lustre to his Sunday procession was Smith playing with - and taking down - five-time major winner Phil Mickelson while his idol, countryman and LIV Golf chief Greg Norman followed the entire final round.
"Unreal," he said. "It's good having a fellow Aussie there and one of the greatest golfers all time competing against you."
Fellow Australian Marc Leishman (71) tied for seventh at two under, with Jed Morgan (66) 27th at three over and Matt Jones (70) 30th one stroke further back.
Smith's dominant display also helped Australia's Ripper outfit to a first LIV teams' title.
With a 20-under total, Ripper GC finished commanding 11-shot winners from the Crushers team of Lahiri, Bryson DeChambeau, Charles Howell III and Paul Casey.
Smith's total prize money for the week was a cool $US4.75 million ($A7.31 million), taking his season earnings to $US13.6 million ($A20.93 million).
He pocketed an individual winner's cheque for $US4 million ($A6.16 million) and picked up another $US750,000 ($A1.15 million) for his share of the team's success.
"Yeah, that was a good day," said Smith before paying special tribute to Morgan after the 23-year-old battler earned a life-changing $US945,000 ($A1.45 million) himself with his five-under contribution on Sunday.
"We all know that Jed's got that in him and that's why he's on the team. He's one of the best young guys coming out of Australia and we want him on the Ripper's (team) for a long time.
"It's good to see him playing well because it's been a long season for him, but hopefully this kicks it on."
With three events remaining, Smith's victory vaulted the Queenslander to the top of the individual standings ahead of his title defence in Chicago next month.
He is making no secret of his desire to be crowned 2023 champion - and with it an $US18 million ($A27.7 million) bonus - after the final tournament in Miami from October 20-22.
"Absolutely, that was the goal since the start of the year with at least a shot at it with one tournament to go," Smith said.
"So ticking a box in that department this week. But we've got a couple of weeks left, so head down and keep the celebrating to Miami."
