Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List
Food

'Taste with none of the waste': Feast for the Senses at Lake Macquarie's Living Smart Festival 2023

LR
By Lisa Rockman
August 16 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Feast for the Senses is returning to Speers Point Park in September with a promise of "all of the taste with none of the waste".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LR

Lisa Rockman

Journalist

Newcastle Herald

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.