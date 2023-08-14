Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Westpac helicopter airlifts man to Newcastle hospital after trail bike fall

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
Updated August 14 2023 - 10:27am, first published 10:25am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Westpac Rescue Helicopter flew the man to hospital. Picture supplied by WRHS
The Westpac Rescue Helicopter flew the man to hospital. Picture supplied by WRHS

A MAN has been flown to hospital with serious injuries after a trail bike crash at a rural property.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Journalist at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.