A MAN has been flown to hospital with serious injuries after a trail bike crash at a rural property.
Emergency services were called to reports a man in his 40s had come off his bike while riding near Monkerai, north west of Stroud, on Sunday evening.
Ambulance paramedics rushed to the scene and treated the man for serious injuries he had suffered to his chest and legs in the trail bike crash.
The Westpac Rescue Helicopter was tasked to the property with its critical care medical team on board.
The man was stabilised for transport and flown to John Hunter Hospital in Newcastle for further treatment.
He was reportedly in a stable condition at the time.
IN THE NEWS:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Journalist at the Newcastle Herald.
Journalist at the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.