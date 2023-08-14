NO doubt that it's a nice gesture from our PM Anthony Albanese to recognise the fabulous achievements of our Matildas if they are to win the World Cup by declaring a public holiday.
Football (soccer) is the sport with the highest participation numbers in the country, yet statistics show that it is the most underfunded of the major sporting codes.
Fixing this massive disparity in government funding allocation towards the sport should be one of the key legacies in the wake of this home FIFA Women's World Cup, where our Matildas have performed heroically, unified the country and inspired future generations.
Don't worry about the holiday Albo, just do your bit to help the world game in this country finally realise that massive potential. It has always promised to be a true powerhouse on the international scene for both our women's and men's teams.
FINALLY, something to look forward to on Newcastle harbour. Instead of the allegedly wonderful backdrop for a Supercars race, Newcastle harbour can go back to the past to find its mojo and see its future; an around the world clipper race stopping at Australia's oldest export port ('Racing around the world with a stop in Newcastle', Newcastle Herald, 14/8).
Finally, an appropriate use for the harbour - rather than turning residents into refugees and trapping older people in their homes, instead of filling Newcastle's historic precinct with carcinogenic fumes and inflicting race zone exempt noise on the young, way past the ridiculous carbon loads, and the months of inconvenience, with limited access to our community assets.
Year-round access to our beaches and historic Newcastle baths. Time will tell if that jewel of the east coast can survive the leadership of City of Newcastle.
Until now, civic leaders have offered Newcastle East constituents contempt, seeking a questionable KPMG survey to justify a five-year extension of an event that reflects nothing of the city's past while declining to take the city to a renewable future.
Hopefully, the promise of Newcastle harbour filled with sails can offer a turning point in a city and a world seeking a net zero path.
Congratulations to all the contributors, and a welcome change of course for Australia's oldest export port, Newcastle.
WILL Nelson Bay Road ever have four lanes in our lifetime ('Nelson Bay Road upgrade funds subject to review', Herald, 10/8)?
I have been driving this road for almost 45 years.
History has shown politicians using this project as a political football. The $75 million spent dividing Bobs Farm in half was dangerous, slow and disruptive due to building on a high water table where huge amounts of sand was trucked to cover the surface water.
Since completion, our community was asked for the preferred 11km route from Bobs Farm to Williamtown with an overwhelming recommendation to follow the sand hills with a road reserve and four lanes, where all the fill over the floodplain would come from.
However, if this was to happen politicians wouldn't want to know because we wouldn't see and appreciate the progress, with the new project being able to be deferred at the stroke of a pen.
Another plus for this project would be that there won't be a need to duplicate the small, narrow bridge at Salt Ash from two lanes to four and also not having to truck sand from the sand hills to build up the existing road due to the high water table, as was experienced at Bobs Farm.
The recent 900m of new four-lane work has seen a 200m speed reduction from 100km/h to 80km/h and was 40km/h and 60km/h during construction and not much relief at all.
ONE month ago, I watched a documentary on the bombing of Nagasaki and Hiroshima. This also brought to mind the German city of Dresden, which the Allies firebombed out of existence.
News over the past couple of weeks place the Hawaiian community of Maui in their company. Devastation and destruction shown in the district and surroundings - and loss of life - must be mind-numbing for the population.
Australia has had its Ash Wednesday and subsequently bad fires, but I think not on this scale.
I am in awe of the level of destruction.
HERE go the promises again: pensioners to receive four cents a litre off fuel and it shoots to $2.30 a litre straight away.
I LOVE me flannos. Everyone who knows me comments on them. I want one like Kevvie Walters, but in Knights colours with the mighty Knights logo on the left pocket. Come on O'Brien, wear this gear and the merchandise will go through the roof - from me alone.
WHEN Eric Clapton asked to join The Band, he was told "we already have a guitar player"! Vale Robbie Robertson - one of the best!
IN reply to Bruce Cook ('It's not fair, but you can bank on it', Letters, 12/8), I am very happy that Matt Comyn and his team have delivered a bumper profit by CommBank to superannuation funds across Australia. These dividends keep Australians like myself out of the welfare system in retirement.
THE federal government is set to declare Israel's expansion of settlements in the West Bank illegal ('Wong to strengthen Israel objection', Newcastle Herald, 9/8). I think her condemnation of Israel relative to the actions in "Occupied Palestinian Territory" is a little ironic, because some people believe that Australia has been expanding settlements in occupied Aboriginal territory for the past 230 years.
WHEN the Matildas' goalkeeper, Mackenzie Arnold, came on and missed her penalty, I thought that's it. But no! Can't wait to watch the next game. Go Matildas.
