Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List
Letters

Newcastle Herald Letters to the Editor: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

August 15 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fans watch the Matildas at Wheeler Place. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Fans watch the Matildas at Wheeler Place. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

NO doubt that it's a nice gesture from our PM Anthony Albanese to recognise the fabulous achievements of our Matildas if they are to win the World Cup by declaring a public holiday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.