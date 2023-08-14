THERE was no argument over stolen methamphetamine and no mention or sight of any knife.
And when accused murderer Russel Rajapakse and his mate Anthony Lawlor drove away from a house at Watanobbi on a night in October, 2020, stabbing victim Corey Breceljnik was alive and well.
That is, according to Mr Lawlor, who gave evidence during Mr Rajapakse's murder trial in Newcastle Supreme Court on Monday.
Mr Rajapakse has also pleaded not guilty to aggravated assault with intent to rob and his three-week trial is focusing on whether it was Mr Rajapakse who inflicted the fatal stab wound to Mr Breceljnik's left armpit during a struggle over the stolen drugs.
But Mr Lawlor told a different story in court on Monday, telling the jury he and Mr Rajapakse were sent to the house to recover the drugs but did not speak to Mr Breceljnik, did not demand drugs from him and did not call him a liar when he repeatedly said he did not have any.
Mr Lawlor denied claims from another witness that he told Mr Rajapakse: "He is f---ing lying, just give me the blade, let me stab the c---".
"There was no need for aggression when we were there," Mr Lawlor said.
Mr Lawlor said the drugs were handed over without much protest and Mr Rajapakse did not grab or drag Mr Breceljnik out of the house.
He said he thought Mr Breceljnik was already outside when he and Mr Rajapakse left the house and said he wasn't involved in or aware of any assault on Mr Breceljnik.
When asked what Mr Breceljnik was doing the last time he saw him, Mr Lawlor replied: "He walked in the front door".
"There was no blood [on him]," Mr Lawlor said. "I was reversing out of the driveway. "Russ was next to me in my car."
Mr Lawlor said the first time he heard of Mr Breceljnik's death was the next day when he saw the news on Facebook.
A text message exchange with his then partner showed Mr Lawlor was worried about "going on a long holiday" and asking for clothes, toiletries and a new SIM card.
In one of those messages, Mr Lawlor wrote: "Russ take it too far", but he said in his evidence he didn't remember sending it and it could have been related to anything.
Under cross-examination from Mr Rajapakse's barrister, Nicole Carroll, Mr Lawlor denied suggestions he was standing with Mr Rajapakse and Mr Breceljnik outside the home in Watanobbi and was "involved" in the fight.
He also denied suggestions that afterwards he handed the knife to someone else and then went back to retrieve it because he was concerned it might have his DNA and fingerprints on it.
After he was stabbed outside the house in Slim Close, Mr Breceljnik was rushed to hospital but died the next day. Medical staff later told police they found two grams of methamphetamine stashed in a bag in his underpants.
The trial, before Justice Sarah McNaughton, continues.
IN THE NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.