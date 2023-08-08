Search for a brighter future is worth celebrating

It has also granted me the freedom to do this and make time to be a mum and a proud wife. This, in turn, fuels my passion to work harder to help create a world where anyone with concerns about their mental health, or that of their loved ones, can access support when they need it. And until we get there, it's research that keeps that hope and vision alive hope for a remedy, hope for the availability of effective assistance, hope and possibility that today just might be the day when we unlock a critical piece of knowledge that can truly create health and wellbeing for us all.

