Search for a brighter future is worth celebrating

As Science Week 2023 kicks off, I am excited to celebrate and acknowledge the incredible work of scientists whose research is transforming the health and wellbeing of our communities.
I am the institute director of the Hunter Medical Research Institute (HMRI), Australia's leading regional medical research institution. HMRI is dedicated to enabling health and medical research that directly affects communities all over the world, including here in the Hunter New England region. We are driving a research agenda that anticipates and responds to emerging health needs, supports the rapid discovery and translation of research, and works with and for our community to prevent, diagnose, care for, and promote health and wellbeing.
In my role, I am privileged to witness daily the new knowledge and discoveries that many of our researchers, clinicians, and scientists create. And it is only through and with our community partners that we can bring together diverse intellect, expertise, and experience to unravel the complexities of our world, and address healthcare challenges. This will pave the way to a healthier future.
My personal path to research came as a registered psychologist, curious about how to help the people who came to see me live a better tomorrow than today. But I was limited in my time and capacity to do so, without a major innovation in the way we provided mental health treatment.
Enter the digital age and a host of discoveries in mental health research that now mean people can access the right care for them at some of the most difficult times in their lives. But we aren't finished yet ... not by any stretch of the imagination. And, now, I'm a National Health and Medical Research Council Research Fellow, still driven by a fervent passion for mental health, and able to use and create research every day that hopefully will make a difference to people on a mental health journey.
But what guided me onto this path? Quite simply, it's the art of problem-solving. The ability to pose new questions, forge uncharted pathways, and collaborate with diverse minds and people to collaborate and respond to the challenges that impact us all. Research empowers me to navigate unexplored territories, test hypotheses, and uncover solutions that can reshape lives. My research journey is deeply rooted in a mission: to ensure every Australian can access the support they need and want for mental health and substance use issues.
But mine is just one story. And COVID has helped remind us just how pivotal the role of research is in addressing health challenges. Never in our modern history have we understood the importance of science to our very existence... and look what we can achieve when scientists, clinicians, governments, and the community come together.
Today, as I sit at my desk in this incredible $90 million purpose-built HMRI facility in the Hunter region, I thank my love of science and research for an incredible life and career, that has allowed me to meet amazing people and taken me around the globe.
It has also granted me the freedom to do this and make time to be a mum and a proud wife. This, in turn, fuels my passion to work harder to help create a world where anyone with concerns about their mental health, or that of their loved ones, can access support when they need it. And until we get there, it's research that keeps that hope and vision alive hope for a remedy, hope for the availability of effective assistance, hope and possibility that today just might be the day when we unlock a critical piece of knowledge that can truly create health and wellbeing for us all.
Together, we can harness this intellectual prowess to generate impactful solutions. In a world where the realm of science knows no limits, it's time to race forward, empowered by the brilliance of research, and united in our vision for a healthier world. Let's take the time to reflect on, and celebrate, the dynamic realm of science and medical research.
It's more than exploration; it's a commitment to transformation. Its time for us to; Discover local. Cure Global.
May Science Week 2023 serve as a reminder of our shared pursuit of knowledge, a celebration of innovation, and a salute to those who find fulfilment in the pursuit of answers.
