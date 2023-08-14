WANDERERS and Maitland are each set to be without their respective captains for the Hunter Rugby Union preliminary final at No.2 Sportsground on Saturday.
Wanderers skipper Marcus Christensen will front the judiciary on Wednesday night after being sent off in the Two Blues' epic 29-28 win over University in the minor semi-final on Sunday.
Maitland captain Sam Callow is suspended after receiving his third yellow card of the season in the 23-22 loss to Merewether in the major semi-final last Saturday.
Callow was sent to the bin for retaliation after Merewether prop Dave Puchert rushed into a melee. Puchert was also sent to the bin.
The breakaway's previous two yellow cards were a result of accumulated team infringements.
If Maitland are successful, Callow will be available for the grand final against Merewether on August 26.
Maitland also have Kiwi back-rower Zane Dallinger (calf) and prop Harrison Chapman (back) under injury clouds for Saturday.
"Zane strained a calf last Thursday in the last couple of minutes at training," Cunningham said. "I doubt he will play this weekend. Harry Chapman copped a couple of knees in the back [against Merewether] and there looks to be damage to his Sacroiliac joint. We are preparing not to have him either. We have Tom Vincent and James Sneddon as options in the front row.
"There will be a lot more ownership on the likes of Pat Robards and Nick Davidson to step up."
For Christensen to play, he will need to have a contact-to-the-head charge overturned on Uni fly-half Dane Sherratt.
Sherratt was wrapped in a tackle and when Christensen entered the ruck for a clean out. Referee Richard Parker penalised Christensen but after a report from assistant referee Jarryd Logan, upgrade the sanction to a red card.
"We have to prepare as though MC (Christensen) won't be there but we will do everything we can to make sure that he is," Wanderers coach Trevor Hefren said.
"We are still awaiting the referee's report. We are putting together video to present to the judiciary. We believe there are some mitigating circumstances."
Christensen's likely replacement, Bailey Hefren, faces a fitness test on Tuesday night.
Wanderers led 15-7 when Christensen was giving his marching orders in the 51st minute.
Then, with 10 minutes remaining and Wanderers up 22-14, the Two Blues were reduced to 13 men after Harry Sainsbury was given a yellow card for offside.
Uni scored two converted tries to lead 28-22 with time almost up.
But Wanderers lifted and Dutch prop Quermy Warmerdam crashed over beside the posts. Archie Waerea converted for a miraculous win.
"That was our third come-from-behind win. Two of them in the 80th minute, against Merewether and then Uni. We now have the belief that we didn't have early in the season when we were losing close games.
"Now we have a bit of steel. That is three times in the last six games that we have come back to win. We have the belief we can do that no matter the situation."
Hefren said recovery would be the focus early in the week.
"We will have ice baths and make sure we prepare normally," Hefren said. "I don't think the short turnaround will be a major issue."
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
