Knights banking on Adam Clune to replace injured Jackson Hastings

By Robert Dillon
Updated August 14 2023 - 1:51pm, first published 1:00pm
Adam Clune. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
HE hasn't played in the NRL for 12 months and is likely to be released at the season of the season, but the Newcastle Knights have no doubt that Adam Clune can get the job done in the absence of primary playmaker Jackson Hastings.

