Taking inspiration from the Matildas' success on the world stage, players from the NSW Central Coast broke the world record for the most penalty kicks in an hour.
Every female player on the side took a shot to make their mark on history.
The Mariners scored a total of 776 penalty kicks, setting the new record and surpassing the previous record of 634 set by proWIN international in Landsweiler-Reden, Germany, on 20 June 2015.
Central Coast Mariners midfielder Annelise Rasmussen said hundreds participated in the world record attempt at the Central Coast Sports College.
"It was just under 700 people, we did just females in the beginning and then towards the end we had a few boys take part and it took the record above 700 penalty kicks," she said.
Ms Rasmussen's enthusiasm and the Central Coast Mariners world record is a testament to impact the Tillies internationals are having on female sporting culture across Australia.
Kerem Doruk joined the Canberra Times as a cadet in 2023. Kerem covers local stories in the national capital. You can email story ideas or tips to Kerem at kerem.doruk@austcommunitymedia.com.au
