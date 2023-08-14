Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Trainer Brian Walker dreams of bigger targets after Newcastle win

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
Updated August 14 2023 - 5:21pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brian Walker-trained Classic Dreamer, left, winning the opening race at Newcastle on Monday. Picture by Marina Neil
Brian Walker-trained Classic Dreamer, left, winning the opening race at Newcastle on Monday. Picture by Marina Neil

Cessnock trainer Brian Walker sees a bright future for Classic Dreamer after he was strong early and late to win his first wet-track test at Newcastle on Monday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.