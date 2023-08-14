Trainer Brian Walker dreams of bigger targets after Newcastle win

Cessnock trainer Brian Walker sees a bright future for Classic Dreamer after he was strong early and late to win his first wet-track test at Newcastle on Monday.
Classic Dreamer, with apprentice Ben Osmond aboard, took out the opening race, a 1200m class 1 handicap, after jumping to the lead then holding off Canada Boy by half a length on the line.
It was the four-year-old gelding's second win in five starts and came at his first attempt on rain-affected ground. The Beaumont track, country-level meeting started on a Heavy 8 surface, which was downgraded to 10 through the day as rain continued.
Walker, who has just two horses in work, said he would chase another Newcastle win with Classic Dreamer over further next start. He believed in time the horse could make Highway Handicap grade in town.
"When he gets a couple more runs under his belt, he'll run 2000 metres," Walker said.
"He's very well bred. He's by Dream Ahead out of a Redoute's Choice mare, but he's a very relaxed, big-striding horse.
"I use to look after [group 1 winner] Lord Hybrow when I was foreman for Neville McBurney and he reminds me of 'Bones'.
"I think this horse has got a really bright future. But we're not going to push him too hard."
Walker was relieved with the front-running ride after being unsure how Classic Dreamer would handle the surface.
"That was a worry for me," he said. "He's a big strider so I didn't think he would handle this going.
"I said to young Benny, 'don't forget this horse has blinkers on. Don't get in behind them and get mud in his face'. And that's best he has jumped. He use to be a bit slow out, but he flew out today."
Warwick Farm trainer Matthew Smith and jockey Ben Looker combined for a winning double with Bullbarrow and Scalextrics on a day otherwise dominated by smaller stables.
As well as Walker, Carlos Antonio (Muswellbrook), Kellie Nicholls (Wyong), Theresa Stair (Tamworth) and Blake Fitzpatrick (Kembla Grange) had victories.
Antonio, the partner of trainer Natasha Hall Antonio, had a first winner under his name when Camille Houlgatte led all the way on Damascus Gate in the maiden plate (1150m).
Stair-trained Just Jacky did the same in the 1300m benchmark 58 handicap, giving Courtney Van Der Werf her first winner in more than five years as she continues a comeback to race riding.
Michelle's Girl, Nicholls' only horse in work, surged between runners to win the fillies and mares 1150m benchmark 58 for jockey Jenny Duggan. Bracewell won the male edition for Fitzpatrick and hoop Christian Reith in the last.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
