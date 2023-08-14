THERE'S a takeaway takeover in the works with the Hungry's Jack's restaurant at Jesmond set to become a McDonald's.
The new restaurant on the corner of Blue Gum Road is expected to inject more than $4 million into the local economy and create more than 220 jobs for construction workers and employees, according to McDonald's Jesmond operations manager Matthew Watson.
"McDonald's Jesmond is committed to playing an active role in the local community through providing jobs, training and development opportunities, as well as supporting local charities and groups that are important to our customers and people," he said.
"We look forward to serving up our great tasting, great quality menu once the restaurant opens later this year."
The restaurant will employ 120 people when it opens, fitted with modern décor, a drive thru, dedicated partner delivery room, McCafé and PlayPlace.
It will also be equipped with solar panels, a heat recovery water system and LED lights in an effort to reduce emissions and energy use.
The build is expect to cost more than $2.7 million, according to the development application lodged with City of Newcastle, which was approved earlier this month.
The Newcastle Herald has contacted Hungry Jack's for comment.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
