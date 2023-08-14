Newcastle Herald
Justin Fuller loses appeal over sentence for sending threatening poem to ex partner while in jail for stabbing in Belmont South

By Nick Bielby
Updated August 14 2023 - 4:25pm, first published 3:16pm
Justin Fuller has lost an appeal against his sentence for threatening his ex-partner in a poem he sent to her while in jail for manslaughter.

