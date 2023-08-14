Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Revitalised Knights earn praise from Bulldogs coach Cameron Ciraldo

By Robert Dillon
August 14 2023 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Knights have scored 226 points in their past six games. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
The Knights have scored 226 points in their past six games. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

THE last time Cameron Ciraldo visited Newcastle, the boot was squarely on the other foot.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.