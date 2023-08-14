THE FRIENDSHIPS and memories formed at the Young People's Theatre (YPT) in Newcastle have outlasted the time performers spent treading the boards.
The organisation marked its 75th birthday at a gala event at Fort Scratchley on Saturday, bringing together students and tutors from across the decades to reminisce and celebrate.
"It was nostalgic," theatre manager Chelsea Willis said.
"It was really beautiful ... it definitely had a reunion type vibe."
YPT, a not-for-profit founded in Newcastle in 1948, has been through devastating natural disasters, and a global pandemic which saw the curtains close on the industry.
But none of it could stop generations of children and teenagers from joining in - whether to try and build a career or just gain some confidence and find a place to belong.
Ms Willis said YPT has meant different things to different people across the decades.
"The theme that kept coming up was that YPT was a second home, and felt like family," she said.
"So many people have made friendships and memories that have lasted longer than their time at YPT."
Ms Willis said parent volunteers were crucial to the operation of the theatre, and it was not uncommon for children to grow up to then bring their own children, and their children's children, to get involved.
Guest speakers from each decade took to the stage on Saturday, while photos from performances gone by played on the screen and were scattered on tables, and impromptu sing-alongs broke out.
Ms Willis said it was a chance for today's students and tutors to mix with their predecessors, some of whom had played the same parts in different eras.
YPT is closing in on its 200th production, and has performed Wizard of Oz 11 times in its 75 years.
It was YPT's first ever show, its first in its new theatre half a century ago, one of the first after the theatre burnt down 28 years ago, and the first after COVID-19.
Back in 1974, they performed it for 11 months straight.
"It's a very special production for us," Ms Willis said.
Ms Willis said there must have been thousands of students go through YPT in its time, and anyone between the ages of Year 2 and Year 12 could get involved.
The organisation also has a fundraising goal to upgrade its theatre facilities, which can be contributed to online.
Journalist at the Newcastle Herald.
