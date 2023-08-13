PROPERTY values in Newcastle and Lake Macquarie are showing strong signs of recovery following the downturn after prices peaked during the pandemic.
That's according to CoreLogic's quarterly Regional Market Update, which examines Australia's 25 largest non-capital city regions.
The Newcastle and Lake Macquarie market is down 5.1 per cent year-on-year, however, the region's property values have increased consecutively for the past five months, up 3.7 per cent.
"Even the annual drop in home values was mild compared to other regional coastal centres of NSW, such as in the Southern Highlands and Shoalhaven, which was down 14.8 per cent year-on-year across all dwellings, and Richmond Tweed, down 19.0 per cent," CoreLogic research director Eliza Owen said.
"Greater Regional NSW is down 8.5 per cent in the past 12 months, and Newcastle and Lake Macquarie has shown a faster, stronger recovery than other markets."
Ms Owen believes the region's strengthening values could be attributed to its close proximity to Sydney and the level of affordability it offered to out-of-area buyers.
"It may in part be put down to the fact that Sydney values are once again on the rise, and the next cohort of first home buyers may be looking to nearby cities such as Newcastle for another viable housing option," she said.
The median house value in the region is $865,109 and units hold a median value of $642,684.
Despite dwelling values rising for the past five months, sales volumes in the region are 25.2 per cent lower than one year ago.
House sales in Newcastle and Lake Macquarie fell 24.8 per cent and units sales fell 26.6 per cent, according to the report.
Properties are spending longer on the market, with houses taking a median of 37 days to sell compared to 32 days a year ago.
Units in the region are on the market for an average of 35 days compared with 24 days a year ago.
"Across Newcastle and Lake Macquarie, selling conditions are not quite as strong across the market as they were this time last year," she said.
"However, other coastal house and unit markets are seeing even longer selling times, such as over 60 days across the Mid North Coast, 38 days across Illawarra houses, 37 days across Illawarra units and 79 days for houses across the Southern Highlands and Shoalhaven."
Overall, regional Australian dwelling values remain 5.6 per cent below this time last year, and sales volumes are down 21.3 per cent, according to the report.
Jade joined The Newcastle Herald as a reporter in 2001 and spent 15 years covering entertainment. In 2022, she joined ACM's national property team. Jade covers everything in the world of property across Newcastle, Lake Macquarie and the Hunter region including record-breaking sales, real estate trends and new developments. Got a news tip? Get in touch:at jade.lazarevic@austcommunitymedia.com.au
