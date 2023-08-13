Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Newcastle and Lake Macquarie property values show strong recovery

Jade Lazarevic
By Jade Lazarevic
Updated August 18 2023 - 9:40am, first published August 14 2023 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Newcastle and Lake Macquarie market is down 5.1 per cent year-on-year, however, the region's property values have increased consecutively for the past five months, up 3.7 per cent. Picture Max Mason Hubers
Newcastle and Lake Macquarie market is down 5.1 per cent year-on-year, however, the region's property values have increased consecutively for the past five months, up 3.7 per cent. Picture Max Mason Hubers

PROPERTY values in Newcastle and Lake Macquarie are showing strong signs of recovery following the downturn after prices peaked during the pandemic.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jade Lazarevic

Jade Lazarevic

Property reporter

Jade joined The Newcastle Herald as a reporter in 2001 and spent 15 years covering entertainment. In 2022, she joined ACM's national property team. Jade covers everything in the world of property across Newcastle, Lake Macquarie and the Hunter region including record-breaking sales, real estate trends and new developments. Got a news tip? Get in touch:at jade.lazarevic@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.