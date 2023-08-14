Souths lament 'year of lost opportunity' in men's premier league

SOUTHS coach Glenn Bisson describes it as a "year of missed opportunity".
The Lions will fall short of men's Hunter Coast Premier Hockey League (HCPHL) finals for 2023, finishing fifth regardless of results over the last two rounds.
Bisson praised his squad's effort to rally from three behind at the main break, but they eventually "ran out of time" to nab an equaliser in round 18.
The Lions have suffered one-goal defeats on five occasions this campaign, including a short corner conceded after full-time last month.
"It sounds like a bit of a broken record, the amount of times we've been beaten by one goal," Bisson said.
Souths had up to 10 players unavailable on the weekend and debuted a pair of 14-year-old juniors, Riley Fernance and Jackson Mayers.
Fernance is the son of Lions veteran John while Mayers lined up in first grade alongside his father, also named John.
Souths (13 points) are now five points adrift of Maitland (18), who slipped to fourth spot after going down 4-0 to runaway minor premiers Norths (35) at Newcastle International Hockey Centre on Sunday.
Wests (19) and Gosford (22) are the others to already book a play-offs berth. Tigers (1) will collect the wooden spoon after returning to HCPHL this season.
Meanwhile, Newcastle's Ky Willott says Sunday's goal for the Kookaburras was "really special" and described the mood as "pretty ecstatic" after qualifying for the Paris Olympics.
"That one [goal] was a lot of instinct there, I didn't really think too much," Willott told Hockey Australia media.
"I saw Blake [Govers] hitting it across and I know he can hit a hard one so just thought get wet [dive], get ready, put my stick there and it ended up in.
"I didn't actually think it went in, but all the boys got around me. Being part of this team is really special and one more year to go [Olympics]."
