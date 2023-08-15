Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

National Science Week 2023: hands-on activities and experiences for all ages in Newcastle and Lake Macquarie

LR
By Lisa Rockman
Updated August 15 2023 - 2:09pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Thousands of budding scientists and future tech experts are expected to pour into Newcastle Museum this Sunday for a hands-on celebration of National Science Week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LR

Lisa Rockman

Journalist

Newcastle Herald

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.