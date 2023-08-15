There are also a range of learning experiences and activities planned as part of Lake Mac STEAM Week, which is held annually in conjunction with National Science Week. Highlights include Big Bang Theory Trivia Night (August 17); STEAM Week Read and Rhyme - It's Numbers Time; Superstars of STEAM - create your own Book Week costume; a Lego Mindstorm robotics workshop (August 16); a Botanical Brunch with artist Ulanda de Villiers (August 19); and a screening of The Many Facets of Fire (August 16). The full schedule of events can be found online at library.lakemac.com.au.