Thousands of budding scientists and future tech experts are expected to pour into Newcastle Museum this Sunday for a hands-on celebration of National Science Week.
Last year's Hunter Science Festival broke attendance records when more than 4000 people took part in fun science discovery experiences.
The festival is delivered by City of Newcastle's Museum, Environment, Waste and Libraries teams in conjunction with Hunter Innovation and Science Hub (HISH) and features additional displays and demonstrations from the University of Newcastle and Hunter Medical Research Institute (HMRI).
Visitors will be given the chance to build and race their own solar-powered electric vehicle, hop into the cab of a City of Newcastle waste truck and plant a native pollinator as part of the free STEM-related activities on offer from 10am to 2pm on Sunday, August 20.
While sessions for HMRI's popular Poo Palace - a giant inflatable digestive system - are already fully booked, there are plenty of other fun, educational experiences for visitors of all ages to enjoy.
Newcastle Museum is also hosting a series of discussions this week, including Our Future and the Earth's Past - learning from the bottom of the ocean (August 16 at 6pm); Reduce Your Emissions at Home, and The Answer is Blowing in the Wind (August 17 at 6pm); and Intergalactic Brews & Cosmic Views (August 20 at 5pm).
Lord Mayor Nuatali Nelmes said City of Newcastle was committed to championing innovation and delivering free, educational opportunities for the community.
"Collaborating with partners such as HISH, HMRI and the University of Newcastle to provide opportunities for young people and families to engage in STEM-based activities is an ideal fit with our goal to create a liveable, sustainable, inclusive city that encourages innovation and creativity," she said.
HISH president, Emeritus Professor Tim Roberts, said Hunter Science Festival was "an opportunity to ignite passion and curiosity in science and technology among our community's young minds".
For more information visit newcastlemuseum.com.au
There are also a range of learning experiences and activities planned as part of Lake Mac STEAM Week, which is held annually in conjunction with National Science Week. Highlights include Big Bang Theory Trivia Night (August 17); STEAM Week Read and Rhyme - It's Numbers Time; Superstars of STEAM - create your own Book Week costume; a Lego Mindstorm robotics workshop (August 16); a Botanical Brunch with artist Ulanda de Villiers (August 19); and a screening of The Many Facets of Fire (August 16). The full schedule of events can be found online at library.lakemac.com.au.
On Saturday, August 19, the focus shifts to the Swansea Centre which is hosting Full STEAM - Science Week Fun. Children can check out the Lake Mac Fab Lab (Digital Fabrication Lab) and learn about advanced manufacturing equipment including laser cutters, 3D printers, vinyl cutters and virtual reality headsets; take part in green screen room experiments; tour a virtual reality room and talk to local Fab Lab makers about their projects.
There are hands-on science workshops to experience, too: Wheelie Things (make a simple small toy to race and take home, and as a group construct a large water wheel) and Carbon Dioxide Fun (children use chemical testing for carbon dioxide in their breath, make sultanas jump, make sherbert, watch carbon dioxide extinguish candles, make miniature volcanoes and film cans pop, and more).
Also, Hunter Region Botanic Gardens at Heatherbrae is hosting a week-long interactive exhibition called How Plants Work. Topics up for discussion include how plants make food and oxygen from sunlight; how plants use insects and animals to reproduce; and how seeds grow.
