TEACHERS at independent schools in Newcastle could take action soon amid a continuing dispute over fair pay.
The Independent Education Union (IEU) executive team passed a motion authorising "protected action" if the fall-out between the state government and the teachers' union over pay isn't resolved by Friday.
The progress of the ongoing dispute was the classroom topic of choice on Monday when IEU NSW branch secretary Mark Northam met with members at two Catholic high schools in Newcastle.
Mr Northam and teachers at St Pius X High School in Adamstown and at St Clemente High School in Mayfield discussed the progress of the campaign.
"Pay rates for teachers in NSW public schools are directly relevant to teachers in NSW Catholic systemic schools," Mr Northam said.
He said public schools weren't the only ones grappling with staffing issues.
"There is a teacher shortage in Catholic schools as well and our employers need to act and tell the government to act on teacher pay," he said.
The motion passed by the executive, authorising "protected action", also urged members to show support for the campaign by taking photos of themselves donning yellow and holding "slogans on teacher pay".
The IEU will send them to MPs to "keep up the political pressure".
The executive team is set to gather again on Friday, August 18, to discuss the specifics of potential protected action in support of teacher pay.
The IEU has been holding talks about the pay clash between the NSW Teachers' Federation and the NSW government.
Journalist at the Newcastle Herald.
