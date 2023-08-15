RESIDENTIAL blocks of land in Newcastle and Lake Macquarie rank among the most expensive in regional Australia.
The latest quarterly report from Housing Industry Australia (HIA) and CoreLogic shows that the median price of a residential lot in the region jumped to $510,000 during the March quarter of 2023, up from $495,000 during the same period one year prior.
Newcastle and Lake Macquarie ranked fifth on the list of regional areas with the most expensive residential lots, behind the Gold Coast ($875,000), Mornington Peninsula ($755,000), Southern Highlands and Shoalhaven ($607,500) and Richmond - Tweed ($592,500).
The region also ranked as the ninth most expensive for land blocks per square metre in regional Australia ($895).
According to the report, the weighted median price of residential land in regional areas grew by 3.6 per cent relative to the March quarter of 2022, higher than the 1.9 per cent average growth seen in the capital cities.
Prices in the region have risen but the number of blocks changing hands has fallen.
In Newcastle and Lake Macquarie, land sales fell from 93 in the March 2022 quarter to 60 in the March 2023 quarter.
Troy McLennan from Ray White East Lake Macquarie agreed that there has been a drop in land sales, including suburbs such as Catherine Hill Bay which has undergone significant development with new land releases in recent years.
He recently sold a 638 square metre block in the suburb for $700,000.
"We certainly do have some of the most expensive land which is creating part of that blockage,' Mr McLennan said.
"The other part of that blockage is that lending requirements have changed around land, so you can't borrow as much on the land anymore.
"Most lenders loan up to 60 per cent which means you need a greater deposit to buy the land.
"When you combine that issue of needing more cash upfront to buy the land, higher building costs and longer building timeframes, people are putting land in the 'too hard' basket."
A significant fall in land sales was recorded in the Hunter Valley, with 70 lots sold in the March 2023 quarter compared with 209 in the March 2022 quarter.
Land prices in the Hunter Valley have held relatively steady.
The median value of a residential lot in the Hunter Valley in the March 2023 quarter was $360,000, compared with $358,000 in the same period last year.
HIA senior economist Tom Devitt said land shortages were at the core of the housing crisis.
A drop in the volume of residential land transactions is a nationwide trend, with sales having fallen 37 per cent over the 12 months to March 2023.
"This will see the volume of new home commencements slow over the next year," Mr Devitt said.
"An acute shortage of available land saw the price increase by 23 per cent over the three years from March 2020 to March 2023.
"This compares to just a 5 per cent increase in the three years before that."
Mr Devitt said a shortage of land continued to drive up prices despite the sharpest increase in interest rates in over 30 years.
"As the market begins to normalise from the shocks in recent years, it is expected that both sales and prices will return to their historical trend," he said.
"This depends on the government's ability to adequately plan its land release pipeline, which in turn depends on the availability of data across all stages of land release.
"On average, it takes 10 years to move land through the seven stages of land release.
"Decisions made today about land release can be expected to affect housing supply ten years from now.
"The time it takes to progress from a vacant block of land to a block that is shovel-ready with titles could be a major roadblock to the government's plan to build a million homes over the next five years."
Jade joined The Newcastle Herald as a reporter in 2001 and spent 15 years covering entertainment. In 2022, she joined ACM's national property team. Jade covers everything in the world of property across Newcastle, Lake Macquarie and the Hunter region including record-breaking sales, real estate trends and new developments. Got a news tip? Get in touch:at jade.lazarevic@austcommunitymedia.com.au
