Zone senior fours reach business end

The zone men's senior fours finalist will be determined at Soldiers Point on Sunday.
In the quarter-finals, starting at 9am, Soldiers Point quartet Chris Ramage, Bill Ahoy, Mick Beesley and Warren Shipley take on Belmont's Michael Wilks, Robert Koenig, Glen Malligan and Tony Maclean.
Nelson Bay's Scott Kohlar, Ken Richardson, Simon Wooster, Chris Edmonds will play John Dunn, Howard Smith, Barry Cartwright and Michael Brown (Hamilton North).
Windale's Peter Callagan, Les Pyke, Chris Heath and Mark Heath meet David Holmes, Ray Asquith, Russel Nobes and John Gibson (Nelson Bay).
Barry Brennan, Roy Sutherland, Alvin Gardiner and Neville Downes will battle Soldiers Point clubmates Garry Jones, Gareth Jones, Doug Brown and Tony Evans.
The semis will follow Sunday afternoon. The finals, as well as the open men's and open reserves, will be played on Saturday, August 27.
** Newcastle's representatives to compete in the State pairs will be decided at Charlestown on Saturday.
Six sections of four pairs teams will battle for places at the final, which are being held at Sydney's Club Grandviews in October.
Sectional play consists of three matches over 18 ends for each of three bowl pairs. Sectional play will be followed with each section winner playing one knockout match with the winner of these matches qualifying for the state finals.
** First round results for locals in the Australian Indoor Championships were mixed.
Michael Beesley (Soldiers Point) went down in a tiebreak. He won the first set 7-5, lost the second set 9-2 and the tiebreak 3-0. Shane Evans (Raymond Terrace) won in straight sets 13-6 and 10-3. Barry Mungoven (East Maitland) defeated Damien Robb (Cardiff) in a tiebreak 12-4, 3-10, 3-1.
Tarrie-Anne Jones (Charlestown) was defeated 9-3 and 8-4, Eugine Muncaster was successful in a tiebreak 8-7, 7-8, 3-2, Lisa Morgan (Kurri) lost 13-6 and 10-6 and Carolyn Glen (Kurri) went down 8-7, 3-8, 0-6. The finals are set for tomorrow afternoon.
** The Newcastle Zone has received an enormous response to the mid-week threes-threes competition with, 105 sides entered. The event is played as a "two life" system where sides are eliminated after their second loss. Three rinks of three players, playing three bowls over 21 ends with the aggregate score of the nine players deciding the winner. . The competition is played in three different divisions. Division one is open to all players and will have 11 sides. Division two is for players graded three and under and will consist of 19 sides. Division three will have a massive 74 sides competing for players with a grading of five and under.
Round one matches start on Wednesday, August 30.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
