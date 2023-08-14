Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Lawn Bowls: Zone senior fours reach business end

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
Updated August 15 2023 - 2:06pm, first published 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Zone senior fours reach business end
Zone senior fours reach business end

The zone men's senior fours finalist will be determined at Soldiers Point on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.