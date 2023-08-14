Zone senior fours reach business end

** The Newcastle Zone has received an enormous response to the mid-week threes-threes competition with, 105 sides entered. The event is played as a "two life" system where sides are eliminated after their second loss. Three rinks of three players, playing three bowls over 21 ends with the aggregate score of the nine players deciding the winner. . The competition is played in three different divisions. Division one is open to all players and will have 11 sides. Division two is for players graded three and under and will consist of 19 sides. Division three will have a massive 74 sides competing for players with a grading of five and under.

