'A beacon of quality': Hunter Valley's Tallawanta semillon celebrated in Halliday Wine Companion awards

By John Lewis
August 16 2023 - 2:00pm
Jim Chatto, the maker of the champion 2013 Pepper Tree semillon, in the Tallawanta vineyard in 2010. Picture supplied
THIS month's 2024 Halliday Wine Companion Awards have won the Davis family wine group the title of Australia's best semillon producer.

