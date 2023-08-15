DRIVERS should get ready to hit the brakes as several roads in the Lake Macquarie area are set to have their speed limits slashed after community concerns were raised.
Transport for NSW has flagged five locations where travellers will need to slow down when new signs are installed in the coming days.
A stretch of Hillsborough Road will go from a 70 kilometre per hour zone to 60.
"This will reduce the number of speed limit changes along this route to provide a simpler and safer road," a Transport for NSW statement said.
The change will come into effect from 300 metres west of Crockett Street at Warners Bay, to 34 metres west of Barker Avenue at Hillsborough.
Lake Street in Windale, between the Newcastle City Bypass and 84 metres east of South Street, will go from a 60 zone to a 50 zone.
"This change reduces the speed limit at this location in response to local community concerns," the spokesperson said.
In the same area, from 84 metres east of South Street to 20 metres west of Lachlan Street, Lake Street will be slashed down to a 40 kilometre per hour speed limit.
This change introduces a "high pedestrian activity area" in the town centre to provide a more "pedestrian friendly environment".
On Croudace Road, between about 20 metres west of Lachlan Street at Windale and Violet Town Road at Tingira Heights, the speed limit will change from 60 kilometres per hour to 50.
This is in response to community concerns, the Transport for NSW statement said.
South Street at Windale, 65 metres north of Lake Street and 65 metres south of Lake Street, will change from 60 kilometres per hour to 40, for the introduction of a "high pedestrian activity" area.
"Speed limits will not change until the new speed limit signs are installed," the Transport for NSW spokesperson said.
"Please ensure that you always observe the posted speed limit signs on the road."
