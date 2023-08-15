POLICE are appealing to the public for help as they search for a "distinctive mobility scooter" reported stolen.
Lake Macquarie police officers have been investigating the whereabouts of a bright yellow mobility scooter after its owner reported it stolen from Toronto earlier this month.
Investigations have failed to find the scooter and police are seeking help from the public in their search for it.
The mobility scooter, "Pride 140XL", is bright yellow in colour, with a black basket on the front, black wheels and a shade overhead.
