Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

Lake Macquarie police appeal for help after mobility scooter stolen from Toronto

August 15 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police are searching for a yellow mobility scooter which was stolen earlier this month. Picture supplied by Lake Macquarie police
Police are searching for a yellow mobility scooter which was stolen earlier this month. Picture supplied by Lake Macquarie police

POLICE are appealing to the public for help as they search for a "distinctive mobility scooter" reported stolen.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.