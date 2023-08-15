IT was pure tekkers.
With the Jets and Roar locked at 1-all early in the second half of their Australia Cup thriller on Monday night, Newcastle rookie Clayton Taylor swooped on a bobbling ball near the edge of the 18-yard box.
With the nonchalance of a kid in a playground, the fresh-faced winger scooped the ball up with his foot, took another touch and then fired a volley on the turn which rocketed past keeper Macklin Freke and threatened to burst through the back of the net.
Requiring pure technique (tekkers), Taylor's goal would have gone viral, if not for the football eyes of the nation being narrowed on the Matildas.
At the very least, 'CT13' announced himself to the A-League.
"I didn't think about it too much," Taylor said. "It just all happened. It was second nature. It was bobbling up. I turned towards goal and just pelted it.
"It was especially spec because it was my first professional goal. It has been a while since I have scored a goal like that. My parents and girlfriend were up from Sydney. It was definitely special. "
The strike, and Taylor's technique, came as no surprise to Jets coach Rob Stanton.
Stanton watched Clayton come through the academy at Sydney FC when he was on the coaching staff at the Sky Blues.
"I have seen him produce that type of play at training," Stanton said. "He can play as a 10, he can drift wide on to the wing. He and Dane Ingham have the ability to face forward at the right time, work on the shoulder, work to the sideline and pick up the ball, work in the pocket. They carry quickly, they go forward quickly, they break quickly. I like it."
Taylor, 19, was a standout for the Sydney FC youth team in the NSW NPL but couldn't get a crack in the A-League squad.
He has started in the past two games for the Jets.
"Rob has shown faith in me to develop as a player," Taylor said. I am very grateful for the opportunity to keep starting. I'm just trying to show what I do best, like I did with the goal.
"Now we turn our attention to preparing for the start of the A-League. Hopefully, I can cement my place in the team."
The 3-2 loss in extra-time to Brisbane bombed the Jets out of the Cup.
They have pencilled in a friendly against Sydney and a training camp in Coffs Harbour, including a hit out against Brisbane. Stanton hopes to tee up at least another game against A-League opposition before the start of the season proper on October 21.
"As well as play games, they need to do more volume running to build their foundation for the start of the season," Stanton said. "Then we can sharpen them up."
Stanton also plans to sign another two players. The Jets missed out to Brisbane for the signature of French midfielder Florin Berenguer.
"I have a couple who I am chatting to now," he said. "I'm after someone with leadership qualities. It might not be at the back, it might be in midfield or even further forward."
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
