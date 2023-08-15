Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

A-League soccer, 2023: Jets rookie Clayton Taylor arrives with wondergoal

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
Updated August 16 2023 - 12:14pm, first published August 15 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jets striker Clayton Taylor celebrates after his wonder strike against the Roar. Picture by Grant Sproule
Jets striker Clayton Taylor celebrates after his wonder strike against the Roar. Picture by Grant Sproule

IT was pure tekkers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.