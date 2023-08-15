THE CITY location of Balance Collective gym will close its door next month after the iconic Hunter Street building it is housed in was sold.
Members were alerted on Tuesday that the gym will shut on September 30.
Balance Collective's group health and fitness manager Will Proctor told the Newcastle Herald the building, at 593 Hunter Street, had sold and the gym's lease had run out.
"We are very transparent with our members, and very transparent with our staff," he said.
Mr Proctor said the members had taken the news well on Tuesday, and said the business had alerted them as soon as possible.
He confirmed there would be no staff cuts as a result of the change.
Members have been offered to continue their memberships at the two "health clubs" in New Lambton and Mayfield, or to terminate their plan with 30 days' notice.
Mr Proctor said the impact on city-goers should be minimal, with Mayfield about seven minutes' drive away and New Lambton just more than five kilometres from the Hunter Street site.
He said a new reformer Pilates studio would be open in Mayfield by the time the city site closes.
"We always put our members first, and we always make sure the service for our members is always 100 per cent," Mr Proctor said.
The closure was announced via text and email to members on Tuesday.
"We have cherished the opportunity to serve our members at Balance City, and we sincerely appreciate your support throughout the years," the statement said.
"We remain dedicated to providing our members with outstanding facilities, a wide range of classes, and unforgettable experiences.
"Our goal is to ensure that your fitness journey continues to be stimulating, rewarding, and filled with opportunities to surpass your limits."
The Balance spokesperson said as the company was continuing to grow and evolve and would invest in a range of new offerings that would "elevate and enhance" fitness experiences.
Mr Proctor said the business would be focusing only on its New Lambton and Mayfield sites, rather than looking to open a third location, but added that "anything can happen" in the future.
Members of the gym have told the Newcastle Herald the news came as a shock on Tuesday.
The Herald reported last month that firms JLL and Commercial Collective had been appointed to sell 426 King Street and 591-615 Hunter Street, known as the City Exchange, through an international expression of interest campaign.
Balance City is located within this parcel at 593 Hunter Street, Newcastle.
JLL has been contacted.
In other emailed updates on Tuesday, the gym told members it was opening a new Pilates studio in Mayfield on October 1 and opened a new boxing and cardio zone there, and was changing the way Balance Collective charges for Pilates and yoga.
Journalist at the Newcastle Herald.
