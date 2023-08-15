House full: Knights-Rabbitohs NRL match officially sells out

The Newcastle Knights' match against South Sydney Rabbitohs on Sunday has officially sold out.
Knights officials are set to announce there are no tickets left for the crunch clash on Tuesday afternoon.
It will be the first full house at McDonald Jones Stadium for a sporting fixture since the 2017-18 A-League Men's grand final, which drew a 29,410-strong turnout.
The Knights and Rabbitohs meet at 2pm, while Newcastle's NRLW side faces Brisbane at midday.
Knights chief executive Philip Gardner had tipped a capacity crowd for the NRL game last week ahead of the club's 42-6 win over Canterbury on Sunday, which was attended by 23,464.
Newcastle hasn't had a sold-out game since round 22, 2012, when 29,482 were on hand for a match against the Bulldogs.
The club's biggest crowd since then was the Rise for Alex round in 2014, attended by 26,401.
More than 26,000 attended this season's 16-15 loss to Penrith in round seven.
Chasing their seventh consecutive win, the Knights sit seventh on the NRL ladder, one point ahead of eighth-placed South Sydney.
A victory on Sunday, depending on other results, could lift Newcastle as high as fifth.
They face the Sharks (home) and Dragons (away) in their following games.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
