Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Knights Email List

House full: Knights-Rabbitohs NRL match officially sells out

MM
By Max McKinney
Updated August 15 2023 - 4:47pm, first published 2:07pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HOUSE FULL: Newcastle's clash with South Sydney on Sunday has sold out. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers
HOUSE FULL: Newcastle's clash with South Sydney on Sunday has sold out. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers

The Newcastle Knights' match against South Sydney Rabbitohs on Sunday has officially sold out.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Max McKinney

Journalist at Newcastle Herald

Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.