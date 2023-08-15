A FLYING instructor who was killed in a tragic gyrocopter crash in the Hunter on the weekend will be "sadly missed" by the community.
Newcastle-based Phil Wright was registered as a chief flying instructor and safety manager with the Australian Sport Rotorcraft Association (ASRA).
The 70-year-old died sadly died when the gyrocopter he was flying in plummeted into dense bushland at Allworth, about 35 kilometres north of Raymond Terrace, at 4.30pm on August 12.
A 53-year-old man was able to be rescued from the wreckage and was flown urgently to John Hunter Hospital in Newcastle for treatment for serious injuries.
ASRA president Rick Elliott told the Newcastle Herald Mr Wright was well-known and respected in the industry.
"He will be sadly missed," he said.
"He has been active in the gyroplane world now for many, many years."
He said Mr Wright had shared his passion and skills with many students and enthusiasts across the years.
"He's trained a lot of people, and will be sorely missed by the entire gyrocopter community," Mr Elliott said.
ASRA investigators travelled to the crash site on Monday to comb the scene for clues about how the gyrocopter came down in the remote area off The Bucketts Way.
The specialist investigators spent the day inspecting the scene, and will now draw on their expertise to produce a report to assist police and the Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB).
The details of the investigation have not been made public, but could take weeks.
A NSW Police spokesperson confirmed on Tuesday officers had wrapped up their examination of the crime scene, which was established in the aftermath of the crash.
A spokesperson for the ATSB said it will not launch its own investigation as gyrocopters fell outside its scope.
A huge multi-agency emergency response was initiated after reports an aircraft was in distress on Saturday afternoon.
The Raymond Terrace Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) crew was tasked to the scene, along with the Rural Fire Service (RFS), police, ambulance paramedics, the State Emergency Service (SES), and the Westpac Rescue Helicopter.
A FRNSW spokesperson said earlier that a crew member had helped search for the crashed gyrocopter in bushland, assess the two victims, and rescue the lone survivor from the wreckage.
They were also tasked with stopping a fuel leak and protecting against fire, the spokesperson said.
"It was a big afternoon for all agencies, but an incredible collaboration to deal with one of the most serious incidents we can get called to," the spokesperson said at the time.
"Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased and we hope the survivor has a quick recovery."
Journalist at the Newcastle Herald.
