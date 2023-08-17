Nash and Dash Markets on the Green 9am to 1pm, Mayfield Bowling Club.
Warners Bay Markets 9am to 2pm, Warners Bay Foreshore.
Glendale Farmers & Artisan Market 7am to 1.30pm, Stockland Glendale.
Handmade in the Hunter Markets 9am to 2pm, Sobels Wines, Pokolbin.
Hunter Wine Country Markets 9am to 2pm, De Bortoli Wines, Lovedale.
Family Foodies Winter Festival Noon to 8pm, Maitland Showground.
Rainbow Storytime with Timberlina 11am to 11.35am, Newcastle Library. Bookings essential.
Creating Together: Collaborative Online Music Making with Endless 10am to noon, Wallsend Library. A workshop for Endless users aged 16 and over to help them develop music production and composition skills. Laptops with MIDI controllers will be provided. Bookings essential.
Book Week Family Fun Day 1.30pm to 5pm, Wallsend Library. Workshops, readings, activities and fun with authors and illustrators. Bookings essential.
Full STEAM Science Week Fun at The Swansea Centre 10am to 1pm; Wheelie Things: Hands on Science Workshop, 10.30am to 11.30am; Carbon Dioxide Fun: Hands-on Science Workshop, noon to 1pm.
Botanical Brunch with artist Ulanda de Villiers 10.30am to 1.30pm, Sugar Valley Library Museum, Cameron Park.
National Science Week at the Hunter Region Botanic Gardens Water testing and water bugs with NPWS, fossils and geology with Geo-Science, insect adventure walks, make a solar-powered car with Professor Tim, plant science and more. Entry is $10 per child and free for accompanying adults. Book via Eventbrite or phone the gardens on 4987 1655.
Newcastle Whisky & Craft Spirit Festival Noon to 8.30pm, Bartholomew's, 145 King Street, Newcastle.
Lawn Liaison's Twilight Tennis 6pm, Gregson Park, Hamilton. Tickets at eventbrite.com.au.
ACO Dvok's Serenade presented by the Australian Chamber Orchestra 7.30pm, Newcastle City Hall.
Anastasia The Musical presented by Newcastle Grammar School 1pm and 7pm, Civic Theatre, Newcastle.
Newcastle Music Festival Rising Stars 2.30pm, Adamstown Uniting Church, with Erin Sweetman on piano. Deborah Conway and Willy Zygier in Concert 7.30pm, Christ Church Cathedral, Newcastle. For more details and tickets, visit newcastlemusicfestival.org.au.
Saturday Night Showcase 7pm, Newcastle Comedy Club, 1a Darby Street, Newcastle.
Homegrown Markets 10am to 2pm, Speers Point Park.
Newcastle City Farmers Markets 7am to 1pm, Newcastle Showground, Broadmeadow.
Toronto Lions Club Markets 8am to 1pm, Lions Park, Main Road, Toronto.
Adamstown Lions Markets 7am to noon, cnr Brunker and Glebe roads, Adamstown.
The Valley Markets 10am to 2pm, Miller Park, Branxton.
Monthly Boardriders Competition for Women 7am to 1pm, meet at Dixon Park boat ramp.
Hunter Science Festival 10am to 2pm, Newcastle Museum.
Hunter Model Auto Club Toy and Hobby Fair 10am to 2pm, Edgeworth Sport and Rec Club. All proceeds to Hunter Prostate Cancer Alliance.
Iconic Music Afternoon for the Starlight Foundation 2pm, Toronto Uniting Church, featuring The Stilling Street Singers. Entry $10 which includes afternoon tea.
Newcastle Music Festival Finale - Mozart's Clarinet 2.30pm, Christ Church Cathedral, Newcastle.
Rugby League NRLW Knights vs Broncos, noon. NRL Knights vs Souths, 2pm. McDonald Jones Stadium, Broadmeadow.
A Walk With The Porters 10am to 12.30pm, meet at Miss Porter's House, 434 King Street, Newcastle West. Hear about Porter family's school at Cooks Hill, the Porter shop, the Steel Street Gas Works, flood prone Cottage Creek and more. Concludes with refreshments and a tour of the house museum. Bookings essential 0491 622 317.
Onwards Gallery Kingdom of Cats, presented by FLT Tattoo Studio and curated by Eddy Lou. Showcasing the fine art practice of 25 Australian tattoo artists. 11am to 4pm, ends August 24.
Grossmann & Brough Houses NSW Reconciliation Schools Art Challenge Exhibition, until August 27.
Lake Macquarie Square The Newcastle and Lake Macquarie Art Society Exhibition, until September 4.
Hunter Wetlands Centre Exploration Road; East Meets West.
The Lock-Up Signals From, by Shan Turner-Carroll and Ryota Sato.
Wester Gallery I Saw Your Ghost Tonight, by Justin Lees.
Newcastle Art Gallery Dead Tongue, by Dr Christian Thompson AO.
Museum of Art and Culture yapang, Lake Macquarie yapang Emerging Art Prize; We Eat This Bread, by Marikit Santiago; Artz Emergence.
Back to Back Galleries Form & Colour, by Jill Campbell, Jackie Maundrell- Hall, Clare Felton, Cath McCarthy, Sharon Taylor, Stephanie Berick, Judith Hill, Sandra Burgess.
Singleton Arts + Cultural Centre Spirit of Place, by Uncle Warren Taggart.
Multi-Arts Pavilion (MAP mima) Untethered and Sound Bytes, by Alyson Bell.
Lovett Gallery Koori Knockout - 50 Years.
Local History Lounge - Newcastle Library Gould - Treasures of the Hunter.
Lighthouse Arts Newcastle Stand Out Women.
Sculpture in the Botanic Gardens & Watt Space Gallery Joint exhibition.
The University Gallery The Subtle Art of Theatrical Realism: A 10-Year Survey of Jonathan Dalton.
